Free entry at GSL study abroad expo 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Global Study Link (GSL), the renowned education consultancy that has been transforming dreams into realities since 2008, is organising an educational extravaganza like never before. GSL is proud to present the Education Expo 2023, a monumental event aimed at opening doors to world-class education opportunities abroad. In association with media partner The New Indian Express, GSL invites students and parents to an event that could shape their academic future.

With a track record of successfully placing thousands of students every year in top-tier institutions worldwide, GSL offers personalized student services that encompass every aspect of the admission process.

At the Education Expo 2023, attendees will have a golden chance to engage with university delegates from the most prestigious institutions. From discussing courses and programs to understanding admission requirements, this event promises to be an invaluable resource for aspiring students.

The New Indian Express, a respected name in media, has come on board as the media partner for this event. This collaboration underscores the significance and credibility of the Education Expo 2023, making it a must-attend event for students and parents alike. GSL's commitment to excellence is further solidified by its certification from the British Council, assuring attendees of the highest standards in education consultancy.

As the anticipation builds for the Education Expo 2023, GSL remains steadfast in its mission to empower students to achieve their academic dreams. This event promises to be a pivotal moment for those seeking a world-class education in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Germany and France.Join GSL on September 17th, 2023, at Mercure KCP, Hyderabad, and unlock the doors to your global education journey. Admission is free, but the opportunities are priceless.

Event Details

Date: September 17th, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Venue: Mercure KCP, Hyderabad

For more details and inquiries, please contact: Global Study Link - Hyderabad

302, Olbee centre, Somajiguda,

Raj bhavan road, Hyderabad,

Telangana 500082

Registration Link: Register for free

Connect with GSL: +91 7736425999, 040-35162823, +91 9072697999

Website: www.

globalstudylink.co.uk

HYDERABAD: Global Study Link (GSL), the renowned education consultancy that has been transforming dreams into realities since 2008, is organising an educational extravaganza like never before. GSL is proud to present the Education Expo 2023, a monumental event aimed at opening doors to world-class education opportunities abroad. In association with media partner The New Indian Express, GSL invites students and parents to an event that could shape their academic future. With a track record of successfully placing thousands of students every year in top-tier institutions worldwide, GSL offers personalized student services that encompass every aspect of the admission process. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At the Education Expo 2023, attendees will have a golden chance to engage with university delegates from the most prestigious institutions. From discussing courses and programs to understanding admission requirements, this event promises to be an invaluable resource for aspiring students. The New Indian Express, a respected name in media, has come on board as the media partner for this event. This collaboration underscores the significance and credibility of the Education Expo 2023, making it a must-attend event for students and parents alike. GSL's commitment to excellence is further solidified by its certification from the British Council, assuring attendees of the highest standards in education consultancy. As the anticipation builds for the Education Expo 2023, GSL remains steadfast in its mission to empower students to achieve their academic dreams. This event promises to be a pivotal moment for those seeking a world-class education in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Germany and France.Join GSL on September 17th, 2023, at Mercure KCP, Hyderabad, and unlock the doors to your global education journey. Admission is free, but the opportunities are priceless. Event Details Date: September 17th, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Venue: Mercure KCP, Hyderabad For more details and inquiries, please contact: Global Study Link - Hyderabad 302, Olbee centre, Somajiguda, Raj bhavan road, Hyderabad, Telangana 500082 Registration Link: Register for free Connect with GSL: +91 7736425999, 040-35162823, +91 9072697999 Website: www. globalstudylink.co.uk