Man killed by unidentified people in Kanchanbagh 

The victim was working as an AC mechanic and has been making his living while residing with his family in the same area.

Published: 14th September 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man, Syed Naseer, was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Hafeezbabanagar in Kanchanbagh police station limits, in the early hours on Wednesday. The police suspect the murder is a revenge killing.

The victim was working as an AC mechanic and has been making his living while residing with his family in the same area. On Tuesday morning, while he was sitting in an auto and was talking over the phone, two unidentified persons in the name of discussing something asked him to step aside.

They then attacked Syed and fled away. His family immediately moved him to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile the police have initiated a probe and CCTV footage and mobile towers are being traced.
Reports also said that the suspect is one of the accused in a murder case reported in Zaheerabad in 2020.

