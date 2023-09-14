Once darling of netizens, now butt of jokes: Rise and fall of Varalaxmi Tiffin Centre 

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The rise and fall of the owner of Varalaxmi Tiffin Centre holds harsh lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs. He is now behind bars after a recent arrest in an NDPS case. Prabhakar Reddy, the owner of Varalaxmi Tiffin Centre, journeyed from being a manual labourer to a successful entrepreneur, serving as an inspiration to anyone in the food service industry. He also assisted a small establishment owner in expanding his business. However, both of them find themselves incarcerated today.

The fame he once enjoyed has vanished as if it never existed, leaving him devoid of credibility. The culprit responsible for turning his life upside down is his addiction to drugs. The same Instagram reels that once showcased him savouring food at DLF Street no longer serve him well, as his image remains tarnished.

In a recent drug seizure, the police arrested Anuradha, Prabhakar Reddy, and Venkata Shiva Sai Kumar in possession of drugs worth Rs 14 lakh.

Prabhakar Reddy, 38, identified as the owner of Varalaxmi Tiffins, has undergone a dramatic transformation.

A successful entrepreneur, he is now behind bars due to his association with drugs. Hailing from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, he discontinued his education after the seventh grade. He initially started a small food cart by the roadside, barely making ends meet.

In pursuit of a better life, he moved to Hyderabad and settled in Musarambagh. While he aspired to open a small food cart, he lacked the funds to start one, so he took up labour work at nearby construction sites. Realising that his family was struggling to afford even basic necessities, he moved to Guntur and established another small food cart in his mother’s name, ‘Varalaxmi,’ which quickly gained popularity. Subsequently, he returned to Hyderabad with his savings and set up an outlet at DLF, which soon became a favourite among food lovers.

Prabhakar’s tiffin business flourished rapidly, leading him to open eight more outlets in the city and 16 stores across the two Telugu states. His DLF store alone was generating an income of Rs 5.5 lakh per day, with a cumulative revenue close to Rs 50 lakh for all his city outlets combined.

However, Prabhakar’s success concealed a hard-working past that only a few whispered about in the community. No one knew the true story behind his relentless hard work. That changed when tragedy struck his life. Recently, Prabhakar was apprehended in an NDPS case, revealing his battle with drug addiction.

Numerous Instagram reels and humorous images on Twitter now mock his drug addiction. Memers have left no stone unturned, creating various humorous lines, such as “Dosa with a side of Cocaine Chutney” and a menu featuring “Cocaine Idli,” “Ganjayi Wada,” “MDMA Dosa,” and “Ecstasy Coffee.”

HYDERABAD: The rise and fall of the owner of Varalaxmi Tiffin Centre holds harsh lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs. He is now behind bars after a recent arrest in an NDPS case. Prabhakar Reddy, the owner of Varalaxmi Tiffin Centre, journeyed from being a manual labourer to a successful entrepreneur, serving as an inspiration to anyone in the food service industry. He also assisted a small establishment owner in expanding his business. However, both of them find themselves incarcerated today. The fame he once enjoyed has vanished as if it never existed, leaving him devoid of credibility. The culprit responsible for turning his life upside down is his addiction to drugs. The same Instagram reels that once showcased him savouring food at DLF Street no longer serve him well, as his image remains tarnished. In a recent drug seizure, the police arrested Anuradha, Prabhakar Reddy, and Venkata Shiva Sai Kumar in possession of drugs worth Rs 14 lakh. Prabhakar Reddy, 38, identified as the owner of Varalaxmi Tiffins, has undergone a dramatic transformation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A successful entrepreneur, he is now behind bars due to his association with drugs. Hailing from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, he discontinued his education after the seventh grade. He initially started a small food cart by the roadside, barely making ends meet. In pursuit of a better life, he moved to Hyderabad and settled in Musarambagh. While he aspired to open a small food cart, he lacked the funds to start one, so he took up labour work at nearby construction sites. Realising that his family was struggling to afford even basic necessities, he moved to Guntur and established another small food cart in his mother’s name, ‘Varalaxmi,’ which quickly gained popularity. Subsequently, he returned to Hyderabad with his savings and set up an outlet at DLF, which soon became a favourite among food lovers. Prabhakar’s tiffin business flourished rapidly, leading him to open eight more outlets in the city and 16 stores across the two Telugu states. His DLF store alone was generating an income of Rs 5.5 lakh per day, with a cumulative revenue close to Rs 50 lakh for all his city outlets combined. However, Prabhakar’s success concealed a hard-working past that only a few whispered about in the community. No one knew the true story behind his relentless hard work. That changed when tragedy struck his life. Recently, Prabhakar was apprehended in an NDPS case, revealing his battle with drug addiction. Numerous Instagram reels and humorous images on Twitter now mock his drug addiction. Memers have left no stone unturned, creating various humorous lines, such as “Dosa with a side of Cocaine Chutney” and a menu featuring “Cocaine Idli,” “Ganjayi Wada,” “MDMA Dosa,” and “Ecstasy Coffee.”