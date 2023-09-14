Synchrony inaugurates e-waste art piece in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Synchrony, a consumer financial services company with a history spanning over two decades in Hyderabad, has inaugurated an e-waste art piece at the Raidurg Metro Station. Curtis Howse, the CEO of the Home and Auto division, along with other officials unveiled the art piece, a structure inspired by Charminar.

This creation, crafted with over 2,000+ discarded electronic pieces including motherboards, chips, wires, and LED lights, was aimed to symbolise Synchrony’s commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. As tech companies and startups continue to evolve in the city, there is an increase in electronic consumption. Artist Ranjit Roy and team assembled this structure that embodies the city’s bustling technological landscape.

