Two held for burglary in Dundigal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police arrested two suspected burglars during a routine vehicle check in Dundigal on Wednesday. They also seized 80 grams of gold items, 360 grams of silver valuables, four bikes, four laptops, six speakers, 85 taps and seven wire bundles.

According to the police, the two offenders were identified as Pandiri Swamy, 25, from Nizamabad, and Raheema Begum, 44, from Medchal. Medchal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sabreesh said Swamy was in jail till July for burglary and started living with Raheema following his release. Since he was unemployed, he fell into his old bad habits and started carrying out burglaries to support his addictions, he added.

The duo was spotted moving suspiciously in Dundigal and later, arrested. They confessed to using a stolen bike to commit burglaries, the DCP said, adding that they had stolen gold and silver valuables. The accused were involved in 13 cases together while Swamy was named in 24 cases in Nizamabad, Dundigal and Jeedimetla, Sabreesh said. He would give the stolen items to Raheema for selling and the money would be expended on their extravagant desires.

