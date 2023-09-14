Under-construction building in Nizampet collapses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The slab of an under-construction building in NRI Colony of Nizampet collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the mishap.Nizampet Municipal Corporation (NMC) commissioner Ramakrishna Rao said the area was barricaded immediately after the building collapsed.

As the structural stability of the building was found to be weak, the building will be demolished on Thursday, he added. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had accorded permission for the construction of a multi-storied complex. HMDA officials will inspect the site and are likely to cancel the building permit. The licence of the structural engineer for the building will also be cancelled.

Last week, three labourers were killed after falling from the scaffolding of an under-construction building in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony. This incident led to the discovery of multiple violations of norms as the owner took up the unauthorised construction of a sixth floor while the civic body had only given permission to build up to five floors.

