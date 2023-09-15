12 more from Tollywood involved in 2017 drug case

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner and TS NAB director CV Anand told TNIE that 12 more from Tollywood were involved in the drug case which was busted on Thursday and actor Navdeep was listed as absconder. Anand confirmed that Navdeep was also involved in the 2017 drug case.

“Actor Navdeep is close to one of the accused Kolli Ramchand, who is also associated with Tollywood. Ramchand along with four others was held while partying in an apartment in Gudimalkapur. They were caught while snorting and drinking. The police seized 2.8 gram cocaine, six LSD blots, 25 ecstasy pills, 20 gram ganja.”

Ramchand’s name came to light in the investigation after another peddler Kapa Basker Balaji was arrested earlier. His mobile phone revealed an intricate network of Tollywood drug addicts and their friends keeping in close touch with each other.

Bhasker Balaji used Snapchat to communicate with his customers to dodge police radar. He chose Godheads as his profile name and created a group comprising his customers. He also tested positive for cocaine consumption.

Anand said, “The advantage with Snapchat is that messages disappear once they are read by the receiver. This shows the kind of care taken by the peddlers and consumers in communicating with each other.”Among Ramchand’s customers was actor Navdeep. Bhasker Balaji also supplied drugs. The CP said that all the offenders absconded with the families.

Surya and Arjun, Snort Pub and Terra Cafe and Bistro owners respectively, maintained separate rooms for drug addicts. The CP added that Venkataratna who was held in August provided financial support to Balaji. His bank balance of `5.5 crore was frozen and his properties will be sealed under SAFEMA Act.

