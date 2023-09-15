Sahiti Infratec told to refund money to home buyers for unfair trade practice in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In six cases filed before the Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission - I, Sahiti Infratec Ventures Pvt Ltd has been instructed to refund the money paid by the complainants for deficiency of service and unfair trade practice.

All the complaints pertain to the Sahiti Sarvani Elite Project located at Ameerpur village in Sangareddy. It was alleged that the company violated provisions under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act and received more than 10% of the amount for the sale of the flat without entering into a registered agreement of sale. Even after years, the flats were not handed over to the complainants nor were they refunded. It was also said that the company had abandoned the project.

Jyothsna Yeddanapalli paid an amount of Rs 31 lakh towards a flat in Tower 2. She said that the company failed to adhere to the timelines for getting necessary approvals and sanctions from the authorities concerned for the construction of the project.

The Commission ruled that collecting amounts before getting necessary permissions and final approvals amounts to unfair trade practice and failure to refund the complainant amounts to a deficiency in service.

As a result, the company has to refund the amount at an interest of 15% per annum from the date of final payment made by the complainant till actual payment. The company should also pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for the inconvenience.

M D Sudhinder Rao, a resident of Kurnool, paid Rs 42 lakh towards a flat in Tower 6. On the same count unfair trade practice, the company has been asked to refund the amount to Rao and pay an additional Rs 50,000 as compensation.The time for compliance given to the Company is 45 days. The Commission said that in case of non-compliance, the refund amounts will attract a further interest of 3 percent per annum till payment.

