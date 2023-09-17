8 new medical colleges sanctioned for Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Saturday granted an administrative sanction of Rs 1,447 crore for constructing eight new medical colleges in Telangana, increasing the number of medical colleges to 34. These colleges will encompass laboratories, seminar halls, affiliated hospital buildings, hostel facilities, and other crucial amenities, all meticulously adhering to the norms set by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Notably, Gadwal, Yadadri, and Narasmpet in Warangal will receive Rs 183 crore each for their college projects. Meanwhile, Narayanpet, Mulugu, and Medak will benefit from allocations of Rs 180 crore each. Qutubullapur in Medchal Malkajgiri district will receive Rs 176 crore, while the college in Maheswaram in Rangareddy is slated for Rs 182 crore.

The officials of the health department, including the Engineer-in-chief (R and B) studied the projects and submitted the estimates for the construction of colleges.

Health Minister T Harish Rao tweeted the government order issues in this regard and said that what Telangana Does, Nation Follows. “Big thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for transforming the State into Arogya Telangana! While nine colleges were inaugurated on Friday, the government approved administration sanctions of Rs 1,447 crore for eight new medical colleges on Saturday. Health and medical education is a powerful combo. This can happen only in Telangana!, (sic)” he tweeted.

LIST OF PLACES

Gadwal, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Medak, Quthbullapur and Maheswaram to get medical colleges

These colleges will encompass laboratories, seminar halls, affiliated hospital buildings, hostels and other amenities

HYDERABAD: The State government on Saturday granted an administrative sanction of Rs 1,447 crore for constructing eight new medical colleges in Telangana, increasing the number of medical colleges to 34. These colleges will encompass laboratories, seminar halls, affiliated hospital buildings, hostel facilities, and other crucial amenities, all meticulously adhering to the norms set by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Notably, Gadwal, Yadadri, and Narasmpet in Warangal will receive Rs 183 crore each for their college projects. Meanwhile, Narayanpet, Mulugu, and Medak will benefit from allocations of Rs 180 crore each. Qutubullapur in Medchal Malkajgiri district will receive Rs 176 crore, while the college in Maheswaram in Rangareddy is slated for Rs 182 crore. The officials of the health department, including the Engineer-in-chief (R and B) studied the projects and submitted the estimates for the construction of colleges. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Health Minister T Harish Rao tweeted the government order issues in this regard and said that what Telangana Does, Nation Follows. “Big thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for transforming the State into Arogya Telangana! While nine colleges were inaugurated on Friday, the government approved administration sanctions of Rs 1,447 crore for eight new medical colleges on Saturday. Health and medical education is a powerful combo. This can happen only in Telangana!, (sic)” he tweeted. LIST OF PLACES Gadwal, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Medak, Quthbullapur and Maheswaram to get medical colleges These colleges will encompass laboratories, seminar halls, affiliated hospital buildings, hostels and other amenities