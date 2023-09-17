Amit Shah remembers martyrs, Sardar Patel on Hyderabad Liberation Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Telangana, Hyderabad-Karnataka and Marathwada region on Hyderabad Liberation Day saying this day marks the unwavering patriotism of the people and commemorates their unyielding struggle.

"On Hyderabad Liberation Day, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to the people of Telangana, Hyderabad-Karnataka & Marathwada region. This day marks the unwavering patriotism of the people of Hyderabad and commemorates their unyielding struggle to set themselves free from the atrocious rule and domination of the Nizam. I solemnly pay homage to the martyrs of the Hyderabad Mukti Sangram," Shah wrote on 'X'.

On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state, which was under the rule of the Nizam, was annexed into the Union of India following military action, initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The people of the region fought valiantly against the atrocities of the 'Razakars' to merge the region into Union of India. The 'Razakars', a private militia, had committed atrocities and defended the erstwhile Nizam rule in Hyderabad. When India gained Independence, the Razakars called for Hyderabad state to either join Pakistan, or to become a Muslim dominion while resisting its merger with the Union of India.

Shah said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel broke the highest authority of the country and the strongest ideological barrier, and took the decision to design the police action on September 10, 1948, which he, along with the then agent general (ambassador) KM Munshi, had implemented till the Nizam surrendered on September 17.

Had it not been for their joint efforts, Shah said that Hyderabad State wouldn't have been liberated so soon.

The minister hoisted the national flag at Parade Grounds on Sunday, and reviewed the parade of the paramilitary forces.

Addressing the gathering at the central government event, he said that the people were suffering from atrocities worse than hell, under the Nizam's rule, and organisations like Arya Samaj, Hindu Mahasabha, and movements like the 'Vande Mataram' slogan movement started in the Osmania University, the movement waged by the farmers in Bidar, and most importantly the participation of youth, and the decisive action of Patel in the last-leg of the liberation struggle, had made the liberation of Hyderabad State possible.

The minister said that it was unfortunate to see political parties playing appeasement and vote-bank politics, and were afraid to officially celebrate the liberation of Telangana. "Those parties which are turning their faces away from the country's history, the people will turn their faces away from such parties," he said.

Shah remembered the role played by Marri Chenna Reddy, Sai Bandagi, Vidyadhar Guru, Pandit Keshav, Annabheri, Raavi Narayan Reddy, Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, Kaloji, Vaman Rao, Baddam Yella Reddy, Digambar Rao and many others in the liberation struggle.

"The memories of this day are the struggles waged by the people and the sacrifices of the great martyrs, which we shall continue to remember for generations, so that the youth will get inspired and dedicate themselves for nation building," he added.

Shah also virtually laid the foundation for the construction of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) family accommodation buildings, which will be constructed in 85 acres of land in Ibrahimpatnam.

He also released postal covers of freedom fighters Shoaibullah Khan and Ramji Gond on the occasion.

The parade of cultural troupes from different States in south India was the cynosure of all eyes at the event.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan, CRPF DG Sujoy Lal, SSB DG Rashmi Shukla and others attended the parade of CRPF, CISF, Cobra and other paramilitary forces.

