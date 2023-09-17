Home Cities Hyderabad

DK Shivakumar visits Hyderabad's Jawaharnagar waste-to-energy plant

While inspecting the WtE plant, Shivakumar enquired about the management of solid waste and the generation of electricity from garbage and other aspects at the Jawaharnagar plant.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inspecting the waste-to-energy plant in Jawaharnagar, Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with senior officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), visited the Waste-to-Energy (WtE) plant at Jawaharnagar as well as the modern garbage transfer station at Jagadgirigutta on Saturday to study the good practices being implemented in Hyderabad.

While inspecting the WtE plant, Shivakumar enquired about the management of solid waste and the generation of electricity from garbage and other aspects at the Jawaharnagar plant. He later visited the garbage secondary collection and transfer station in Jagadgirigutta and praised the comprehensive garbage management being implemented in Hyderabad.

TS a trendsetter: KTR
Reacting, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “Karnataka ministers and officials are here to learn how to convert waste to energy, how to take building permission and others. Even a UP team came from Yogi ji’s place to learn  the good practices being implemented in Telangana.” “We are a trendsetter, what Telangana does today, the nation does tomorrow,” he remarked.

