Fake certificate racket busted, five arrested in Hyderabad

Published: 17th September 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major breakthrough, the Saroornagar police and LB Nagar SOT exposed a widespread fake educational certificate racket, arresting five people involved in the production and distribution of fabricated certificates in the name of various universities across the country. The police, who originally identified a supplier based in Delhi, have now apprehended multiple parties associated with the procurement of these counterfeit certificates for job opportunities abroad.

The accused were identified as Kadari Manikanta, Yelati Ratna Kishore, Shahbaaz Ali Khan, Putlagari Susheel Kumar and Avucharla Balakrishna.

According to police information, the mastermind behind the case, Ashu Saddam from Delhi lured one of the accused, Afroz, to promote him by selling the fake certificates for a good deal of commission. Ashu was providing fake certificates in the name of Universities from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat. 

Police found that Afroz was procuring fake educational certificates from Ashu and supplying to needy persons by charging around 3.5 lakh for a B.Tech certificate and 1 lakh for a Degree Certificate. Afroz managed to collect information of dropouts and failed students who visited ISBM to attend courses. He targeted the failures by promising to provide them fake certificates and other documents to get a visa to the UK, US and other foreign countries. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of IPC.

