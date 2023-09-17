Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad woman throws her four kids into canal, attempts suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman pushed her three daughters and a son into an irrigation canal and attempted suicide herself in the city on Saturday. It is believed that she has had a rocky marital relationship which led her to the extreme step.

Twenty-eight-year-old Lalitha, a resident of Manganur village of Bijinapallly Mandal in Nagarkurnool district, has four children out of her love marriage. 

She has been going through a rough patch in her marital relationship with her husband for quite some time, and the couple have been getting into quarrels frequently. 

On Saturday, she threw all her children into the KLIS branch canal near Bijinapally police station after quarrelling with her husband. The locals who saw her getting washed away, rescued her. However, none of her children could be saved. The bodies of her daughters were recovered and sent for post-mortem, and the search to locate her son’s body is on.

