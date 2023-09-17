Home Cities Hyderabad

Seniority list for teachers’ promotions not final: Telangana High Court

This reassignment resulted in an excess number of teachers in the Rangareddy district compared to the allocated cadre.

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In interim relief to a group of teachers who had moved court expressing concerns about the ongoing promotions based on the tentative seniority list, Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Saturday adjourned the petitions to September 19, 2023.

According to counsel representing the petitioners, following the issuance of GO Ms No. 317, the respondents designated employees from other districts as part of the local cadre of Rangareddy district. This reassignment resulted in an excess number of teachers in the Rangareddy district compared to the allocated cadre.

Counsel argued that the respondents hastily prepared a tentative seniority list without allowing sufficient time for the submission of objections and contended that this was a violation of the principles of natural justice.

Government Pleader (GP) for Services-I responded by assuring the court that promotions for the teachers will not be granted until the final seniority list is issued, and even then, objections raised by the petitioners would be taken into account. The GP explained that due to the urgency of the matter, he was unable to obtain proper instructions and requested the case be scheduled for September 19, 2023, to allow for written instructions.

After considering the arguments from both sides, the court clarified that, for the time being, the respondents were prohibited from proceeding with the promotions based on the tentative seniority list.

Telangana High Court

