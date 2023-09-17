SI couple choose Punjagutta Police Station for pre-wedding shoot

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pre-wedding shoots have become fancier with couples sparing no effort or cost to find new locations to make their marriage a memorable one. Not lagging behind in embracing this trend, two police officers used the Punjagutta Police Station and a vehicle of the department for their pre-wedding shoot. A senior police officer, though he frowned upon the idea, did bless the couple.

The couple, Punjagutta sub-inspector Bhavani and an AR (Armed Reserve) SI R Kishore, are going to get married soon after courtship for some time and decided to make their pre-wedding shoot a different one.

What took everybody by surprise was their choice of location for the pre-wedding shoot. The video of the couple posing for photos and videos in the Punjagutta police station in their uniform has gone viral on YouTube.

The video was shot against the backdrop of a Telugu film duet with the couple dancing to the song and, adding to it is an introduction narrating how their love blossomed.

Though not amused by the couple using the police station as a location for their pre-wedding shoot, a police officer blessed them, commenting that he had not the heart to rob them of their joy.

