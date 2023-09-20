Lake Front Park set to be launched 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The PVNR Marg, previously known as Necklace Road, is a popular tourist destination situated in a lively yet tranquil setting along the picturesque Hussainsagar. Soon, it will offer another exciting attraction: the Lake Front Park, located adjacent to Jalavihar. A pivoted bridge, newly installed along the bank, will allow visitors to stroll into the Hussainsagar.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to announce that the park will soon be inaugurated. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has designed and developed this sprawling park. Officials said the park will be open to the public from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm, with an entry fee of Rs 10 for children, Rs 50 for adults and a monthly pass option of Rs 100 for morning walkers.

The lakefront park has landscaped greenery adorned with exotic plant varieties, totalling four lakh plants, each labelled with barcodes an innovative first introduced by the HMDA. A total of 22 25-year-old trees have been transplanted within the park. A diverse selection of 40 plant varieties, capable of thriving in drainage-prone areas and shade, along with mosquito-repelling plants, scented and aromatic species, and rare plants, have been planted. Key features include four elevated walkways, each measuring 110 metres in length, complete with a cantilever jetty extending 15 metres over the lake.

Additionally, there is a 240-metre-long and 2-metre-wide curvilinear (wave) walkway as well as a 690-metre-long and 2-metre-wide walkway that seamlessly connects all elements within the park. The total expenditure for the park’s development stands at Rs 22 crore for civil and electrical works and Rs 4.65 crore for landscaping. Following the minister’s directives, the HMDA has embarked on enhancing the beauty and functionality of the Hussainsagar surroundings.

The architectural elements encompass pavilions, a promenade area along the lake’s shore, a ‘panchatatva’ walkway, a central pathway, underpasses and more.The lake front park features a 15-metre-long cantilevered deck over the water, pergolas with illuminated seating and captivating light sculptures that serve as focal points.

Electrical components include bollard lighting, decorative LED illumination, high mast lighting, navi column lighting, and neoflex lighting along the boardwalk, complemented by theme post tops. The park also hosts administrative blocks, ticket counters, toilet facilities and other essential amenities.

