Warner Bros. Discovery opens its capability centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Warner Bros. Discovery, the world’s leading media and entertainment company with many iconic brands across television, films and streaming, inaugurated its Hyderabad Capability Centre on Wednesday. “I am proud to note that Warner Bros. Discovery with such marquee presence and brands in the media space has chosen Hyderabad for setting up its development centre,” said IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao, at the event.

He said that the centre has taken very good shape within four months of its announcement. “As part of our delegation to the US, we met Alex Carter in New York earlier during May this year and were glad to announce the entry of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad,” the minister said.

Rama Rao stated that it was a privilege to note that the Hyderabad office of Warner Bros. Discovery is its first greenfield office in Asia after the merger of Warner Media and Discovery. He thanked the Warner Bros. Discovery team for choosing Hyderabad and said that they would never regret this decision.

He mentioned that when Telangana was formed, its IT employment was over 3,23,000 and today the number has almost risen to a million, despite the pandemic. He also added that Telangana’s employment and exports have tripled and quadrupled since the formation of the State.

“Hyderabad city has contributed to 33 per cent of the net new IT jobs in FY 2022 and 44 per cent of the net new jobs in FY 2023 which is unprecedented. In the first half of 2023, Hyderabad has overtaken Bengaluru as the top destination for the Global capability centres,” said the IT minister.

