GHMC set to redevelop Ameerpet, Punjagutta markets

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two of the oldest dilapidated municipal markets in Punjagutta and Ameerpet have reached a state of disrepair, causing immense hardship for citizens and vendors. Recognising the dire condition of these buildings, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to demolish both markets and replace them with modern facilities.

These markets are currently on the verge of collapse. Most of the stalls inside these markets have been shuttered by vendors and are now being used for storage. To ensure their safety, many vendors have resorted to conducting their business using push carts located outside these crumbling structures.

The Ameerpet market, occupying 1,175 square yards, will be completely demolished and replaced with a new structure consisting of a ground floor (cellar+stilt) plus four additional floors and a terrace floor, all at an estimated cost of Rs 8.66 crore. Meanwhile, the Punjagutta market, spanning 800 square yards, will also undergo demolition and reconstruction, featuring a ground floor (cellar+stilt), four additional floors, and a terrace floor, with an estimated cost of Rs 5.36 crore. Additionally, a stilt floor will be provided for parking two- and four-wheelers.

In this regard, the civic body has issued invitations for bids from agencies for the construction of modern markets. Administrative approval for these projects was granted by the State Government in August 2022. The technical bids are scheduled to be opened on October 7, with the price bid opening slated for October 9. The project is expected to be completed within a 12-month timeframe, with a two-year defect liability period.

GHMC officials said the Ameerpet market will comprise approximately 82 shops and two office rooms, while the Punjagutta market will include 45 shops and two office rooms. Once agreements are reached with the selected agencies, construction work will commence.

These modern markets will offer much-needed relief to street vendors, shielding them from the heat and rain, officials said. Currently, vendors and hawkers in these locations are exposed to severe weather conditions and dust due to the absence of proper shelter for their stalls, they said, adding that their wares, including vegetables, fish, chicken, and mutton, are susceptible to exposure to dust and flies.The construction timeline stipulates that 40% of the work must be completed within the first four months, 80% within four to eight months, and the remaining within the eight to 12-month period.

HYDERABAD: Two of the oldest dilapidated municipal markets in Punjagutta and Ameerpet have reached a state of disrepair, causing immense hardship for citizens and vendors. Recognising the dire condition of these buildings, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to demolish both markets and replace them with modern facilities. These markets are currently on the verge of collapse. Most of the stalls inside these markets have been shuttered by vendors and are now being used for storage. To ensure their safety, many vendors have resorted to conducting their business using push carts located outside these crumbling structures. The Ameerpet market, occupying 1,175 square yards, will be completely demolished and replaced with a new structure consisting of a ground floor (cellar+stilt) plus four additional floors and a terrace floor, all at an estimated cost of Rs 8.66 crore. Meanwhile, the Punjagutta market, spanning 800 square yards, will also undergo demolition and reconstruction, featuring a ground floor (cellar+stilt), four additional floors, and a terrace floor, with an estimated cost of Rs 5.36 crore. Additionally, a stilt floor will be provided for parking two- and four-wheelers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In this regard, the civic body has issued invitations for bids from agencies for the construction of modern markets. Administrative approval for these projects was granted by the State Government in August 2022. The technical bids are scheduled to be opened on October 7, with the price bid opening slated for October 9. The project is expected to be completed within a 12-month timeframe, with a two-year defect liability period. GHMC officials said the Ameerpet market will comprise approximately 82 shops and two office rooms, while the Punjagutta market will include 45 shops and two office rooms. Once agreements are reached with the selected agencies, construction work will commence. These modern markets will offer much-needed relief to street vendors, shielding them from the heat and rain, officials said. Currently, vendors and hawkers in these locations are exposed to severe weather conditions and dust due to the absence of proper shelter for their stalls, they said, adding that their wares, including vegetables, fish, chicken, and mutton, are susceptible to exposure to dust and flies.The construction timeline stipulates that 40% of the work must be completed within the first four months, 80% within four to eight months, and the remaining within the eight to 12-month period.