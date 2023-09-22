Manifesto to reflect people’s aspirations, says Sridhar Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC manifesto committee chairman and MLA D Sridhar Babu said that the party’s assurances will reflect the people’s aspiration to see change. The committee held its first meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday. Former ministers Ponnala Lakshmaiah, G Chinna Reddy and other members attended the meeting.

Later addressing the media, Sridhar Babu said that soon the committee members will tour all the districts and prepare “local manifestos” based on constituency-specific issues. Assuring that the Congress will implement all its promises, he said: “The Congress is trustworthy. The BRS cheated the people by not fulfilling the promises made in its election manifestos.”

A group of aspirants for teacher posts met the committee members and expressed their apprehensions over the State government conducting the DSC examination to fill 13,500 vacant posts. Sridhar Babu assured them that Congress will “immediately” conduct a mega DSC recruitment to fill those posts if it is voted to power in the State.

The guest faculty working in government degree colleges also met the committee members and made a representation on their issues. According to them, around 1,940 guest faculty have been working in 135

government degree colleges in the State for many years.

They wanted the implementation of a GO for degree colleges' guest faculty with auto-renewal, and consolidated pay for 12 months or a minimum time scale. In case a regular faculty is appointed to replace them, other vacant posts for degree college guest faculty should be filled, and services of eligible staff should be regularized. They were assured that their demands would be included in Congress’ manifesto.

Meanwhile, Kisan Congress representatives also made some suggestions with regard to the assurances for farmers to be included in the party’s election manifesto.

