Two education officials land in ACB net while accepting Rs 80,000 bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau urged people to call 1064, a toll-free number, to report demands for bribes from any public servant.

Published: 22nd September 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two education department officials were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 in exchange for facilitating the upgrade of a school to CBSE standards. According to ACB officials, Aysola Sai Purna Chander Rao, the assistant director at the office of regional joint director of school education in Hyderabad, and the second accused, Doddy Jagjeevan, who served as the superintendent, demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from the complainant, K Shekhar, to expedite the processing of a file.

This file pertains to the issuance of a No Objection Certificate for the upgradation of a school located in Farooqnagar to CBSE standards from the academic year 2023-2024. Furthermore, the complainant revealed that Satish, a junior assistant serving as the personal assistant to the regional joint director, had also demanded a bribe for himself. ACB also urged people to call 1064, a toll-free number, to report demands for bribes from any public servant.

Former cop booked on court orders

Banjara Hills police booked a former inspector of the Jubilee Hills police station, Rajashekar Reddy, on Thursday. The victim, a doctor, had filed a complaint with the Banjara Hills police alleging that he was falsely accused in a domestic violence case and subsequently detained by the inspector. He claimed that he suffered due to a baseless report and approached the court, which directed the police to register a case

