Works on to reduce traffic congestion in north Hyderabad
Published: 22nd September 2023 10:57 AM | Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 10:58 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: In preparation for future traffic demands, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated a series of crucial infrastructure projects, which include the widening and strengthening of the existing road from Bachupally Junction to Bowrampet, construction of a four-lane flyover at Bachupally Junction and the widening and strengthening of the existing road from Bahadurpally to Kompally, covering a distance of 7 km.
The construction of a four-lane flyover at Bachupally X Roads will help alleviate heavy traffic congestion from Miyapur X Roads to Bolarum. This will reduce traffic congestion, enhance mobility, decrease travel times and improve overall road safety throughout the entire stretch.
Moreover, the creation of a four-lane road from Bachupally X Roads to Bowrampet, complete with entry and exit ramps for the Outer Ring Road, will greatly enhance north-west connectivity, officials said.
The existing major road network in the city faces a multitude of challenges, including railway crossings, inadequate carriageway width, insufficient drainage facilities, pedestrian footpath issues, traffic management and the absence of an efficient mass transport system, said experts.
Project details
- Length of flyover: 1.3 kilometres
- Width: 17.50 metres
- To comprise 17 piers and two abutments
- Entry/exit ramps at Mallampet ORR service road
Road widening from Bachupally Jn to Bowrampet
- Transforming the existing two-lane road into a four-lane road
- Length: 6 kilometres
Road widening from Bahadurpally to Kompally
- Upgrading the existing two-lane road into a four-lane road
- Total length: 7 kilometres