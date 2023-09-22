Works on to reduce traffic congestion in north Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In preparation for future traffic demands, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated a series of crucial infrastructure projects, which include the widening and strengthening of the existing road from Bachupally Junction to Bowrampet, construction of a four-lane flyover at Bachupally Junction and the widening and strengthening of the existing road from Bahadurpally to Kompally, covering a distance of 7 km.

The construction of a four-lane flyover at Bachupally X Roads will help alleviate heavy traffic congestion from Miyapur X Roads to Bolarum. This will reduce traffic congestion, enhance mobility, decrease travel times and improve overall road safety throughout the entire stretch.

Moreover, the creation of a four-lane road from Bachupally X Roads to Bowrampet, complete with entry and exit ramps for the Outer Ring Road, will greatly enhance north-west connectivity, officials said.

The existing major road network in the city faces a multitude of challenges, including railway crossings, inadequate carriageway width, insufficient drainage facilities, pedestrian footpath issues, traffic management and the absence of an efficient mass transport system, said experts.

Project details

Length of flyover: 1.3 kilometres

Width: 17.50 metres

To comprise 17 piers and two abutments

Entry/exit ramps at Mallampet ORR service road

Road widening from Bachupally Jn to Bowrampet

Transforming the existing two-lane road into a four-lane road

Length: 6 kilometres

Road widening from Bahadurpally to Kompally

Upgrading the existing two-lane road into a four-lane road

Total length: 7 kilometres

