A culinary adventure in Hyderabad

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the heart of Hyderabad, a new culinary gem has emerged to tantalise your taste buds and transport you on a gastronomic journey through the diverse and vibrant flavours of Asia. Pa Pa Ya, the city’s latest Asian restaurant at Film Nagar, has quickly become the talk of the town, drawing food enthusiasts from far and wide. With its exquisite dishes, elegant ambiance both indoors and outdoors, and commitment to authenticity, it is no wonder that this restaurant has already earned a special place in the hearts of local foodies.

Pa Pa Ya’s design draws inspiration from the desire to offer a serene sanctuary amidst the urban hustle and bustle. Envisioned as an embodiment of mindful living, the concept of ‘Taste and Earth’ seamlessly weaves a sensory connection between patrons and the natural world. Earthy tones, subtle greens, and warm neutrals create an inviting and calming atmosphere. The soft ambient glow evoke a sense of calmness to focused lighting that highlights design elements and culinary presentations.

Speaking about the outlet, Zorawar Kalra, Founder & Managing Director, Massive Restaurants Pvt. Ltd said, “We are thrilled to introduce Pa Pa Ya to the discerning diners of Hyderabad. Pa Pa Ya is a ground-breaking concept that marries traditional Asian recipes with avant-garde culinary techniques. We have meticulously crafted a menu that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Asia while incorporating cutting-edge cooking methods to create something truly extraordinary.” The franchise owners of the Hyderabad outlet — Rithik Reddy Kothwal, Anish Reddy Chinnamail, Ankith Reddy Velmakucha, Anusha Reddy, and Dinesh Reddy — all youngsters are equally enthusiastic about the opportunity as Zorawar.

As we made ourselves comfortable at the table, we were graciously greeted by the staff and we started off our journey far east with Chicken Gyoza and Chicken Katsu Sushi. Chicken Gyoza or dumplings were seared perfectly and delicious, whereas, the sushi had the authentic bite of crunchy chicken especially when dipped in the sauce. Next, we had Open Lotus Flour Chicken Bun which is Asian-style crumb fried chicken. The dish was spicy and had a nice tingling effect. From their bar menu we ordered the Shikoku Cooler, a gin and orange juice-based tipple and Blue Heaven, another gin-based tipple but with ginger, blueberry and litchi. The drinks paired well with the dishes.

For our main course, we ordered Wok Fried Sichuan Chicken, Fried Rice, and Yaki Udon Noodles. The fiery Sichuan chicken went well with the rice and the noodles. The main high point was the flat noodles which sucked in all the delicious juiciness of the chicken. We ended our journey with Shibuya Honey Toast. The toast was an elegant take on our regular French toast with oodles of sweetness. For those who are yet to try Pa Pa Ya, make sure to drop by soon in the evenings with prior reservations as the place is currently serving dinners with a long queue of eager diners.

