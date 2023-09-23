Divine offerings: Must try delicious and healthy recipes for this Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Home Cities Hyderabad

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

  •  Add a few fresh coconut pieces to add a good flavour to the payasam
  •  In another pan add 400ml of water and boil it add saunf, ghee and green cardamom powder, Bring it to a boil, then add undralu and cook them on a medium flame for 10 minutes, stirring it when required
  •  When they are cooked, in a bowl mix rice flour with some water and add it to the boiling undralu and stir to avoid lumps cook until it thickens. Then add boiled milk and cook for 5 mins. Just check them once and then add grated jaggery, Let the jaggery melt and boil it for 2 to 3 more minutes add fresh grated coconut and fried dry nuts, Let it cook for a while on a medium flame for 2 mins and turn off the flame  
  • Serve hot ragi undrala payasam with some ghee and fried nuts

By Executive Chef Chakradhar, Radisson Hyderabad Hitec City

Ragi Undralla  Payasam

Ingredients
Ragi flour 150 gms, Jaggery grate  450 gms cup, Rice flour 50 gms, A pinch of salt, Saunf powder  10 gms, Ghee  100 gms, Milk  150 ml, Cashews  50 gms, Raisins  30 gms, Fresh coconut grated   30 gms, Green cardamom powder  2 gms 

Method

  • Boil the milk and keep aside
  •  In a mixing bowl add ragi flour and a pinch of salt and mix them well
  •  Knead it into a hard dough adding water and rest it for 30 mins
  • After resting of dough make undralu by dusting your hands with rice flour and mould them in required shapes either cylindrical or small balls
  •  Dust a plate with ragi flour and place the moulds on the plate to avoid sticking
  • In a pan heat 2 tbsp of ghee and fry cashews and raisins to golden brown colour

PINK BLOSSOM

Ingredients 
Dry desiccated  coconut 1 kg, Sweet khoya  200gm, Sugar  800grm, Strawberry  syrup 50 ml , Cardamom power 20 gm , Water   200ml

Method

  •  Add water to the pan along with sugar, until it is completely diluted in water   
  • Add strawberry syrup to it
  • Add cardamom powder   
  • Now take your dry desiccated coconut powder and add in the same syrup, cook a while till the coconut gets a little dry and sweet pinkish in colour
  •  Leave for 5-7 minutes to get cool down , Once the dough is consistent start the next step
  •  Grease a steel tray with ghee, and roll out the mix about 1-inch-thick layer   

GOODNESS MODAK

Ingredients
Sweet khoya   1 kg ,Saffron   1gm , Pumpkin seed 150gm , Roasted flax seed  30 gm , Cardamom powder   30 gm

Method

  •  Heat a pan and add sweet khoya, and cardamom powder and sauté for a minute.   
  •  Stir at times and cook this mixture until the mixture is moist enough to dough, switch off the flame
  • Add chopped pumpkin seed and pre-soaked saffron water for colour   
  •  Pour the mix into the mould firmly and open it gently
  •  Sprinkle the flax seed all over the modak

 By Chef Shakeel Ahmed, MasterChef, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

