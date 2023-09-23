Locked doors for open hearts? 

Shrimansi Kaushik By

HYDERABAD: People from the LGBTQIA+ community face challenges while trying to find a residential or commercial space in the city. Speaking with CE, the members of the community disclose how even being in a public space causes vulnerability, thanks to the lack of sensitisation and awareness among people

Khemaya Aryan Patra, a make-up artist and a part-time model, talks about the everyday struggles of living in a global city like Hyderabad as a transperson: “As we all know Ganapati Bappa is being celebrated these days. I and my trans family decided to participate in the puja at one of the stalls put up by a family in our society. Just as we entered the stall, the people there started questioning our presence and we were not allowed to take part in the rituals.”

Exclusion is an everyday experience for queer people in the city. Accepting and owning up to your true self creates multiple layers of problems, one of the major ones is the inability to find a place of residence or business. “If you are a transperson, homeowners will simply not give their space to you. Even if you do get it, there will always be an invasion of privacy, a constant urge to come and peep into your homes, check how you live,” said drag queen Patruni Sastry.

Besides the scores of incidents of physical violence and sexual assaults that take place on an everyday basis, there is a serious lack of sensitivity among the masses when it comes to acceptance and inclusion of queer community into the mainstream.

“Hyderabad claims to be a global city, one of the largest hubs of world-renowned brands and companies and yet, as a society, we fail to understand that queer people are human beings and deserve to be treated equally and with dignity,” said Vaibhav Modi, a Kathak dancer and an events organiser.

“One Love (the event he hosts) had the most successful track record of a nightlife experience for four years where 100+ people would engage every day and give business continuously. Today, even the highest revenue-making night cannot topple that on a Saturday for a nightclub. But they will still not give me a Saturday slot because it is a ‘primary’ slot and cannot be given for my experience,” he said.

“Are you getting my anguish? I get to hear, ‘No bro, how can we get branded as a gay club?’ But it’s only about business. I’m talking about pure numbers. It shouldn’t matter as long as the theme and experience are able to work. We anyway don’t do anything particularly called a ‘gay’ experience. A space is a public space. All are invited. You’re just seeing an experience through the lens of the LGBTQIA culture. But we do not get the time slots. It is still seen as a charity, as a thing that people take up in spite of the fact that queer people have been putting their money and have been patronising these places but still, they are treated as third-grade citizens,” he added.

A few days ago, a new cafeteria opened up in the city that provided employment to women from the queer community. It took two months for the organisers to find the current space and after facing a dozen rejections.

Debbie Das, a graphic designer and a brand consultant describes their experience of finding a home in Hyderabad as follows: “When I came to Hyderabad, I was looking for flats but meeting with outright rejections. One owner who seemingly agreed to share his space asked for my Aadhar Card and he saw my gender marker as transgender, following which, he refused to let his apartment to me. Now the place where I am living is comfortable as the landlady is nice and supportive. However, there are children in my neighbourhood who would laugh behind my back and I know they make slurs about me.”

With the acceptance of one’s queer identity, comes the invasion of private space and getting unsolicited attention. At times, the lack of awareness, sensitisation and even the fear of queer identities causes violence against queer people. “I went to a nightclub with my friends recently. It was near closing time. The manager came to us and asked us to leave. We said we would leave as soon as we finished our food as we had already paid for it. The manager kept asking us to leave until I took out my phone and started making a video. He tried to snatch my phone,” said Khemaya. In another incident, she was harassed by three motorcyclists while coming back from work at night. In the tussle to save her bag and watch, she got injured and was hospitalised for a few days. On approaching the police, she was asked why she was out during the night in the first place.

“We can’t go out in the day because of society and then not even in the night because of such incidents. When we try to find our own places of residence, commerce or recreation, we are either rejected or asked to pay double the usual rent with the sword of eviction hovering over our heads almost all the time,” they said.

Hope for inclusion?

In spite of these highly disturbing incidents, there are ways in which greater acceptance can lead to a more inclusive space. “The first step in that direction is to respect people’s privacy and their dignity,” said Vaibhav. “If someone is visibly vulnerable and their gender or sexual expression is a little different, that doesn’t mean they ought to be treated differently. That will only come with sensitisation. Secondly, have equal policies. Harassment, irrespective of who is the perpetrator, anyone who harasses, the rules should be equal. Have policies that are more inclusive and more equal, without making presumptions that someone from the queer community would have caused the trouble,” he added.

“The other solution is, creating more spaces where people can be inclusive, creating more experiences where people can understand each other’s culture and get away with the entire fear and stigma part of it. And then there needs to be at least sensitisation of very basic forces, for example, police and government municipal bodies. If they are sensitive, at least incidents can be reported. If my landlord is being unjust to me or is being discriminatory to me, I should at least be able to go to the police and feel that they will help me and understand my situation,” he further added.

“Lastly, the portrayal of LGBTQIA in the media. There should be more queer people visible in the media. When the issues of the queer community are covered, I want it to be the voice of the queer people appealing to the city of Hyderabad saying that enough is enough,” he concluded.

Even if you do get it, there will always be an invasion of privacy, a constant urge to come and peep into your homes, check how you live," said drag queen Patruni Sastry. Besides the scores of incidents of physical violence and sexual assaults that take place on an everyday basis, there is a serious lack of sensitivity among the masses when it comes to acceptance and inclusion of queer community into the mainstream. "Hyderabad claims to be a global city, one of the largest hubs of world-renowned brands and companies and yet, as a society, we fail to understand that queer people are human beings and deserve to be treated equally and with dignity," said Vaibhav Modi, a Kathak dancer and an events organiser. "One Love (the event he hosts) had the most successful track record of a nightlife experience for four years where 100+ people would engage every day and give business continuously. 