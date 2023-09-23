Lost firefly…

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhaskar Shewalkar, a theatre luminary who dedicated his entire life to the stage, took his final bow on September 05, 2023. An unwavering beacon of passion-- which was evident when in an interview with Rita Ghosh, he recollected how in his youthful days, he would walk for two hours just to be able to watch a play-- he was the shining star that illuminated the theatre of Hyderabad with his commitment and perseverance.

“He was a firebrand who broke all conventions of thought, practices, culture and religions. His physical compositions were a master craft,” said Vinay Varma, founder of Sutradhar, who had been closely related to Shewalkar since the 1980s.

In his four-decade-long career, Shewalkar directed over 90 plays in Hindi, Urdu, Telugu and English, most of them translated or adapted from French, German, Russian and English and many of these were performed across the country. He was also the former Head of the Department of Theater Arts, S N School of Performing Arts, University Of Hyderabad.

“On September 14, 1980, when I made my debut on stage, I walked into the premises of Nizam College where the play was to be performed and saw a man, clad in kurta-pyjama with a cloth bag slung over his left shoulder. He was sitting cross-legged under a tree and reading a book. DK Goel introduced me to him. It was a big moment for me because I had heard a lot about him and his plays in my college days,” said Varma.

“In those days, for any greenhorn, theatre was all about drama on stage. He, on the other hand, broke those conventions. He would take his group and perform the play in any nook or corner, not caring too much about costumes, props, sets and surroundings and focusing more on the subject. He would give a physical dimension to the script,” Varma added.

He went on to talk about his own transformation into a known actor and then into a director, all parallel to the deepening of his bond with Shewalkar. Despite professional disagreements, Varma said Shewalkar never broke ties on the personal front and he was the first one to initiate reconciliation.

The theatre visionary is best remembered as a mentor, his teachings being a guiding light for many aspiring theatre artistes. “He was someone who would always be ready to offer guidance to those who sought it,” said Feroze MNA, founder of Sifar. “He was humble, soft, and never got angry. We would have long conversations where he would share his invaluable insights and would also remain open for suggestions,” he added.

There are several who were fortunate enough to be under his tutelage. His wisdom and unwavering support left an indelible mark on their lives and careers. “As a mentor, he possessed an unparalleled ability to instil confidence, to be able to use an actor’s limitations for the benefit of the play. What I imbibed from him was the idea of the director being the captain of the ship. It is somewhat my upbringing, as well as his practice. Being obedient to the director helps in overall production,” said Varma.

Naming him ‘Ajaatshatru,’ theatre artiste Rita Ghosh says, “He was an extremely sensitive person and could feel the anguish and aspirations of others. Especially, the youth. His vast knowledge of his art, his urge to know more, his openness to experiments and his liberal nature, made him a complete theatre person. It was fascinating to just sit and listen to all his experiences. Once, at a play rehearsal, I had to sing Rabindra Sangeet. He pulled out the harmonium and said, ‘shuru karo, Rita!’ (Begin, Rita!). I sang and immediately, he pointed out a couple of errors. This was when he did not know Bengali or claimed to be a master of Rabindra Sangeet. In the same play, he explained to me, the music of Beethoven.”

His multi-ferous interests led him to nurture various talents, as he could play the piano quite well too. “We also spoke of spirituality, attachment and detachment from our mundane life. It never felt that he was older than me, he could interact with all age groups. I miss Bhaskar sir, I miss our chats and our interactions,” she added.

His interview with her was his last and is available on YouTube. He grew up in an environment of financial difficulties, owing to the loss of his father at a very young age. Even as an adult, he had to face struggles, trials and tribulations but no individual who met him could claim to have heard about them. “He never spoke of his personal struggles,” said Varma. However, he was as much a worldly man as any other, a man who loved to drink, meet friends and relish in togetherness. “His wife was a devout lady. He, on the other hand, rarely cared about rituals. Yet, occasionally, he would give in. Every month, he would take up the responsibility of cooking meals for his family, for those days when his wife was menstruating. He was, indeed, broken after her demise,” Varma added.

“As a father, like any parent, he would care about me. He did not believe in shortcuts and therefore kept asking me to do things properly. Hard work, sincerity and honesty were his hallmarks, all those things that make us a good human. He was worried about my financial uncertainties. Even at 52 years of age, he would treat me like a kid,” said Gajender, Bhaskar Shewalkar’s son.

Shewalkar’s contribution to theatre is unmatchable, his life as a theatre artiste was composed of countless acts and scenes that left audiences in awe. Yet, his name, talent and expertise deserved greater recognition. As per those close to him, he deserved a Bharat Ratna or a Padma Shri. However, his contribution to theatre was above them, his teachings were like fireflies, found only by those who wanted to seek them.

"On September 14, 1980, when I made my debut on stage, I walked into the premises of Nizam College where the play was to be performed and saw a man, clad in kurta-pyjama with a cloth bag slung over his left shoulder. He was sitting cross-legged under a tree and reading a book. DK Goel introduced me to him. It was a big moment for me because I had heard a lot about him and his plays in my college days," said Varma. "In those days, for any greenhorn, theatre was all about drama on stage. He, on the other hand, broke those conventions. He would take his group and perform the play in any nook or corner, not caring too much about costumes, props, sets and surroundings and focusing more on the subject. He would give a physical dimension to the script," Varma added. 