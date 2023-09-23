Mystery shrouds death of Rapido driver in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bike taxi driver was reportedly electrocuted to death at a construction site in Lingampally. The deceased identified as Anil Nainavath, 26, a native of Zaheerabad, was a supplier of milk to households in the morning and during the day, he worked as a bike taxi driver with Rapido. A watchman of an under-construction building found the body of Anil on Friday morning. The construction site falls within the limits of the Chandanagar police station. Upon investigating, the police discovered burns on his body indicating electrocution.

They have registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC and are investigating the circumstances that led to the youth’s death. Preliminary reports suggested that the victim left his house after receiving a call on Thursday night. He then headed to the construction site, which is usually guarded by a watchman. But there was no one around when he went there as it was raining heavily at that time. He went inside and reportedly came in contact with live electrical wires. However, the exact sequence of events leading to the accident is yet to be determined.

The police are studying the construction site for any potential safety violations or negligence that may have led to the fatal incident.The cops said that they would examine the CCTV footage to know what had happened.They were not convinced by the accidental electrocution theory since he left his house after receiving a call.Meanwhile, his body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

