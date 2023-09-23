By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Global Study Link (GSL), an esteemed overseas education consultancy that has been turning dreams into realities since 2008, recently organised a highly successful study abroad expo in Hyderabad on September 17, 2023. The event, held at the prestigious Mercure Hyderabad KCP, brought together over 300 students and some of the renowned university delegates from across the globe. The expo showcased the tremendous enthusiasm among Indian students for pursuing higher education abroad. It was a one-stop destination for students seeking opportunities to study overseas and explore a plethora of academic possibilities.

The event featured representatives from prestigious universities and colleges worldwide, including institutions from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany and many other countries. Students had the unique opportunity to engage directly with these delegates, gaining insights into various courses, scholarship options, and application processes. Participants had the chance to interact with education experts and get their questions answered, ensuring they were well-prepared for their journey towards higher education overseas. The event aimed to simplify the complex process of studying abroad, making it accessible to a wider audience of students.

The success of the Hyderabad event serves as a testament to the organization’s commitment to facilitating international education opportunities for Indian students. As more students aspire to broaden their horizons through global education, such expos play a pivotal role in shaping their futures. With a track record of successfully placing thousands of students every year in top-tier institutions worldwide, Global Study Link offers personalised student services that encompass every aspect of the admission process.

GSL’s next expo is scheduled to take place in Delhi. The upcoming overseas education expo will be held at The Metropolitan Hotel in New Delhi on September 29 (Friday).

