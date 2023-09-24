Home Cities Hyderabad

High-rises razed in seconds via controlled implosion in Hyderabad

In this technique, strategic placing of explosive material and timing of its detonation is done, leading to the structure’s demolition within seconds with minimal damage to its  surroundings.

7-8 numbered Buildings built at Mind Space were demolished in Hyderabad on Saturday

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, via a ‘controlled implosion’, the second successful controlled implosion was carried out in Hyderabad where two multi-storied buildings in a leading IT park in Hyderabad were razed through implosion on Saturday morning. 

Buildings 7 and 8 in Raheja Mindspace IT Park in Madhapur were razed to make way for the construction of new commercial complexes. The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) accorded permission to the owner of the building to carry out implosion, the technology which is used to raze two cellars, ground plus five floors of building. 

The TSIIC officials told TNIE that the implosion was successful and on target without any inconvenience to the nearby buildings or the public. The explosives and detonators were triggered over a few seconds and the two structures crumbled within seconds.

Sources said that the crumbling of floors in a few seconds raised a huge storm of dust in the air. However, all precautions were taken to protect nearby structures. The buildings were reportedly demolished due to some technical issues. However, the developer plans to construct new structures which are likely to be completed within three to four years.

