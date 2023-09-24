More than 3L complaints resolved in 2022: MoS for Railways at RPF Raising Day fete 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has always remained ready in times of crisis and provided service to the nation. During the 26/11 attack in Mumbai and Balasore tragedy, RPF risked their lives and was appreciated across the country and seen by the world, Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve said.

Participating in the 39th RPF Raising Day celebrations at RPF Training Centre in Moula Ali on Saturday, the minister presented the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Jeevan Raksha Padak and various other medals to 42 RPF personnel.

The Director General of RPF, Manoj Yadava, outlined the various new initiatives taken by the force to provide safe and secure train travel to the passengers. The RPF said that in the last year, more than 3,11,311 passenger security-related complaints were received through Rail Madad and X and were promptly resolved. It also said that more than 230 Meri Saheli teams are deployed at major railway stations for the safety of women.

