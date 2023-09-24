Home Cities Hyderabad

More than 3L complaints resolved in 2022: MoS for Railways at RPF Raising Day fete 

The Director General of RPF, Manoj Yadava, outlined the various new initiatives taken by the force to provide safe and secure train travel to the passengers.

Published: 24th September 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

RPF

Officers take part in a parade as part of the RPF Raising Day celebrations held at the RPF Training Centre in Moula Ali on Saturday | sri loganathan velmurugan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has always remained ready in times of crisis and provided service to the nation. During the 26/11 attack in Mumbai and Balasore tragedy, RPF risked their lives and was appreciated across the country and seen by the world, Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve said. 

Participating in the 39th RPF Raising Day celebrations at RPF Training Centre in Moula Ali on Saturday, the minister presented the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Jeevan Raksha Padak and various other medals to 42 RPF personnel.

The Director General of RPF, Manoj Yadava, outlined the various new initiatives taken by the force to provide safe and secure train travel to the passengers. The RPF said that in the last year, more than 3,11,311 passenger security-related complaints were received through Rail Madad and X and were promptly resolved. It also said that more than 230 Meri Saheli teams are deployed at major railway stations for the safety of women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway Protection Force RPF Raising Day fete 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp