Four arrested for stealing laddu from Ganesh idol’s hand
The incident occurred when the accused, G Ajay and B Mahesh, accompanied by their two minor friends, entered the pandal and took the laddu from the idols’ hands.
Published: 25th September 2023 11:43 AM | Last Updated: 25th September 2023 11:43 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Four persons, including two minors, were arrested for stealing a laddu from a Ganesh pandal at Mansoorabad under the Vanasthalipuram police station limits. The incident occurred when the accused, G Ajay and B Mahesh, accompanied by their two minor friends, entered the pandal and took the laddu from the idols’ hands. The culprits believed it to be an auspicious act.
However, a man guarding the premises spotted them and attempted to apprehend them. Unable to escape with the laddu, all four of them left it behind and fled.Following a police complaint, they were apprehended and charged with theft. In another incident at Charminar, a group of six students discreetly took and consumed laddu from a Ganesh idol’s pandal.