Two labourers die in centring  accident

The two deceased persons were identified as Jagadeesh, 49, who hailed from Odisha, and Tilka Singh, 33, from Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 25th September 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two migrant workers were killed while four others were injured in a mishap at an under-construction two-floor building in Mamidipalli on Sunday morning. Pahadishareef police station has registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

When the labourers were engaged in centring work on the second floor, the slab fell, which led to the mishap. Police said two workers fell off the second floor as well, leading to grievous injuries. The injured persons were taken to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) while the police personnel and firefighters rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

The two deceased persons were identified as Jagadeesh, 49, who hailed from Odisha, and Tilka Singh, 33, from Uttar Pradesh. While Jagadeesh used to live in the building premises along with his brother, Tilka was a concrete mixer worker and resides in a hut in the same area. Their families were informed. Police moved their bodies to OGH for autopsy.

