Art from the heart

HYDERABAD: In the uncontrollable pace of modern life, stress is an unwanted companion for many people. It impacts the overall lifestyle, pushing people to explore different ways to break free from its clutches. Among these is art, which can be used to relieve stress. It is recognised as a form of expression, it has the potential to be powerfully transformative.

Seizing this opportunity, Pranathee Palugala has become synonymous with therapeutic art, a science student who transformed her hobby into a full-fledged art therapy journey, winning hearts along the way.

With a background rooted in science, Pranathee planned to pursue a master’s in textiles as it was her passion. However, the unexpected twist during lockdown made her paint out of boredom. Without formal training or prior experience, the piece of art surprised even her. This fortuitous beginning sparked a newfound passion and led her to choose art as her career. The journey grew into a series of therapeutic art workshops.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, Pranathee’s transformative workshops became a stress reliever for many people. Back then, many recognised the worth of art. The act of combining colours, as well as the tactile sensation of the brush against the canvas, provide a form of relief that goes beyond words.

Pranathee’s artistic interests are diverse. The workshops are carefully designed to allow participants to explore their creative potential. Her lessons include acrylic paintings on canvas, fabric arts on t-shirts, and distinctive fluid art.

Participants in a fun activity paint on onesies that can be used for infant baby showers which adds sentimental value to it.

She believes in sustainability and wants to decrease the use of plastic, owing to which, she employs environmentally friendly alternatives in her workshops, such as bamboo and paper plates.

Pranathee’s workshops are known for their flexibility and inclusion. Her teachings inspire all people, regardless of age or gender, to create from their own abilities. Participants are free to follow her lead or explore their own creativity, which generates a sense of joy.

Pranathee’s journey has not been without its challenges, as many are unaware of workshops and therapy concepts, her parents also didn’t understand initially. With the support of her brother and her determination, she eventually won the hearts of her parents.

“I want to do as many workshops as possible, and right now I’m focused on corporate events. I want to include different mediums and engage people, and maybe in the future, I will open up a studio of my own. All this wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t taken that risk. Any situation in life, don’t miss any opportunities, just go for it. Always follow your instincts and go for it,” concludes Pranathee Palugala.

