Home Cities Hyderabad

Durgam Cheruvu sewage plant inaugurated

The new STPs will treat 100 per cent generated sewage in the city.

Published: 26th September 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

The 7 MLD capacity Durgam Cheruvu sewage treatment plant

The 7 MLD capacity Durgam Cheruvu sewage treatment plant

By Express News Service

MEDAK: The newly built seven MLD capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Durgam Cheruvu was inaugurated by Serilingampally MLA A Gandhi on Monday in the presence of MLC Saurabhi Vani Devi, MAUD Special Chief SecretaryArvind Kumar and HMWSSB managing Director M Dana Kishore.

The State government has already accorded administrative sanction for 31 STPs of 1,259.50 MLD capacity at a cost of Rs 3,866 crore including operation and maintenance for 15 years.

The new STPs will treat 100 per cent generated sewage in the city.

The total sewage generation in GHMC area is 1650 MLD, the existing STPs treatment capacity is 772 MLD and the proposed STPs will treat the remaining sewage thereby covering 100 per cent sewage.

The STP will prevent sewage flows in the catchment areas, 100 percent treatment of sewage generated in the project area. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sewage treatment plant Durgam Cheruvu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp