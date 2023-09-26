Durgam Cheruvu sewage plant inaugurated

By Express News Service

MEDAK: The newly built seven MLD capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Durgam Cheruvu was inaugurated by Serilingampally MLA A Gandhi on Monday in the presence of MLC Saurabhi Vani Devi, MAUD Special Chief SecretaryArvind Kumar and HMWSSB managing Director M Dana Kishore.

The State government has already accorded administrative sanction for 31 STPs of 1,259.50 MLD capacity at a cost of Rs 3,866 crore including operation and maintenance for 15 years.

The new STPs will treat 100 per cent generated sewage in the city.

The total sewage generation in GHMC area is 1650 MLD, the existing STPs treatment capacity is 772 MLD and the proposed STPs will treat the remaining sewage thereby covering 100 per cent sewage.

The STP will prevent sewage flows in the catchment areas, 100 percent treatment of sewage generated in the project area.

MEDAK: The newly built seven MLD capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Durgam Cheruvu was inaugurated by Serilingampally MLA A Gandhi on Monday in the presence of MLC Saurabhi Vani Devi, MAUD Special Chief SecretaryArvind Kumar and HMWSSB managing Director M Dana Kishore. The State government has already accorded administrative sanction for 31 STPs of 1,259.50 MLD capacity at a cost of Rs 3,866 crore including operation and maintenance for 15 years. The new STPs will treat 100 per cent generated sewage in the city.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The total sewage generation in GHMC area is 1650 MLD, the existing STPs treatment capacity is 772 MLD and the proposed STPs will treat the remaining sewage thereby covering 100 per cent sewage. The STP will prevent sewage flows in the catchment areas, 100 percent treatment of sewage generated in the project area.