15-year-old jumps to death from 35th floor in Hyderabad

A security guard noticed the body of the boy lying in a pool of blood in the wee hours of Tuesday and informed the police.

Published: 27th September 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide helpline

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 15-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by jumping from a 35-storey residential building, My Homes Bhuj, within the Raidurgam police station limits on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The deceased, Riyansh Reddy, went missing on Monday evening following which a missing case was registered with Raidurgam police station. Responding to the complaint, the police formed three teams to trace the boy, said Raidurgam police inspector M Mahesh.

A security guard noticed the body of the boy lying in a pool of blood in the wee hours of Tuesday and informed the police. The parents of the deceased came to the city from Mumbai about a year ago. The police suspect that the boy took the extreme step due to psychological stress. Unconfirmed reports suggested that the deceased was allegedly addicted to video games and was going through psychological issues. The police said that they did not find any suicide note.

Meanwhile,  a case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC and the body was handed over to the parents after autopsy.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

