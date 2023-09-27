Breaking sound barriers

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The World Federation of Deaf (WFD) has designated the final week of September as the ‘International Week of the Deaf.’ The week ends with International Deaf Day on the last Sunday of September. The theme for 2023 is ‘A world where deaf people everywhere can sign everywhere.”

Hearing loss ranks as the third-most significant global health problem. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 5% of the world’s population requires rehabilitation to manage their disabling hearing loss. Currently, 430 million people worldwide are affected by hearing loss.

“There are different types of hearing impairments depending on the conditions involving the external, middle and inner ears,” said Dr Hemanth Kumar B, Senior Consultant ENT & Head and Neck Surgeon at Renova Hospitals. “There are three major categories of impairment: conductive, sensorineural and mixed, which involves both conductive and sensorineural components,” he added.

“The factors leading to sudden hearing loss include - trauma to ears (a simple slap can lead to conductive loss due to perforation in the hearing membrane), exposure to loud noises like gun shots or bomb explosion, idiopathic sudden sensorineural hearing loss, viral infections like measles, mumps and meningitis, smoking and uncontrolled diabetes will have a significant effect on hearing loss over a period of time,” Dr Kumar further added.

Dr E C Vinay Kumar

According to Dr E C Vinay Kumar, Consultation & HOD of ENT Department, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, more than 50% of the factors contributing to hearing loss are preventable, and early detection plays an important role in the treatment and mitigation of hearing loss.

“Raising awareness about noise pollution, providing proper prenatal care, reducing exposure to loud noises, maintaining good ear health, considering medical or surgical treatments when necessary, and using hearing aids are significant factors to mitigate the risk of hearing loss,” he said.

Additionally, he said that it’s essential to avoid ototoxic drugs, which can harm hearing. Ototoxic drugs are medications that have the potential to cause damage to the inner ear and result in hearing loss, tinnitus (ringing in the ears) or balance problems. These drugs can harm the delicate structures of the ear, including the cochlea and vestibular system. Common ototoxic drugs include certain antibiotics (e.g. aminoglycosides like gentamicin and streptomycin), certain chemotherapy drugs (e.g. cisplatin), Salicylates, loop diuretics (e.g. furosemide), Quinine and related drugs, and some pain relievers (e.g. aspirin in high doses). Factors such as the dosage, duration of exposure, individual susceptibility, and presence of other medical conditions can influence the likelihood and severity of ototoxic effects.

Ear infections can lead to hearing loss if left untreated or occur repeatedly. Preventing ear infections and minimising their impact on hearing involves maintaining good ear hygiene and taking preventive measures, especially for individuals prone to ear infections. He also suggested universal newborn hearing screening, which is key to early identification and enables early intervention.

Dr Hemanth Kumar lists some tests that can help identify hearing impairment in adults and children. Tests for hearing impairment in adults: PTA (Puretone Audiometry), IA (Impedance Audiometry), OAE (Otoacoustic Emissions), BERA (Brain Evoked Response Audiometry), Imaging - CT scan and MRI if necessary. In the case of children: newborns can be screened for hearing loss from day 1 with the help of OAE - Otoacoustic emissions, BERA, Acoustic reflex testing and Behavioral audiometry.

“While conductive hearing loss can be mitigated by simple clearing of impacted wax, in the case of congenital external ear malformations, surgical correction is required. In the case of ear perforation and middle ear infections, surgical corrections like tympanoplasty and mastoidectomy will help restore hearing depending on the underlying conditions. In case of ossicular destruction, middle ear implants will help. In case of sudden sensorineural hearing loss, immediate treatment (within 24 hrs will give good results) with steroids either oral or intratympanic injections will help,” he concluded.

HYDERABAD: The World Federation of Deaf (WFD) has designated the final week of September as the ‘International Week of the Deaf.’ The week ends with International Deaf Day on the last Sunday of September. The theme for 2023 is ‘A world where deaf people everywhere can sign everywhere.” Hearing loss ranks as the third-most significant global health problem. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 5% of the world’s population requires rehabilitation to manage their disabling hearing loss. Currently, 430 million people worldwide are affected by hearing loss. “There are different types of hearing impairments depending on the conditions involving the external, middle and inner ears,” said Dr Hemanth Kumar B, Senior Consultant ENT & Head and Neck Surgeon at Renova Hospitals. “There are three major categories of impairment: conductive, sensorineural and mixed, which involves both conductive and sensorineural components,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The factors leading to sudden hearing loss include - trauma to ears (a simple slap can lead to conductive loss due to perforation in the hearing membrane), exposure to loud noises like gun shots or bomb explosion, idiopathic sudden sensorineural hearing loss, viral infections like measles, mumps and meningitis, smoking and uncontrolled diabetes will have a significant effect on hearing loss over a period of time,” Dr Kumar further added. Dr E C Vinay KumarAccording to Dr E C Vinay Kumar, Consultation & HOD of ENT Department, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, more than 50% of the factors contributing to hearing loss are preventable, and early detection plays an important role in the treatment and mitigation of hearing loss. “Raising awareness about noise pollution, providing proper prenatal care, reducing exposure to loud noises, maintaining good ear health, considering medical or surgical treatments when necessary, and using hearing aids are significant factors to mitigate the risk of hearing loss,” he said. Additionally, he said that it’s essential to avoid ototoxic drugs, which can harm hearing. Ototoxic drugs are medications that have the potential to cause damage to the inner ear and result in hearing loss, tinnitus (ringing in the ears) or balance problems. These drugs can harm the delicate structures of the ear, including the cochlea and vestibular system. Common ototoxic drugs include certain antibiotics (e.g. aminoglycosides like gentamicin and streptomycin), certain chemotherapy drugs (e.g. cisplatin), Salicylates, loop diuretics (e.g. furosemide), Quinine and related drugs, and some pain relievers (e.g. aspirin in high doses). Factors such as the dosage, duration of exposure, individual susceptibility, and presence of other medical conditions can influence the likelihood and severity of ototoxic effects. Ear infections can lead to hearing loss if left untreated or occur repeatedly. Preventing ear infections and minimising their impact on hearing involves maintaining good ear hygiene and taking preventive measures, especially for individuals prone to ear infections. He also suggested universal newborn hearing screening, which is key to early identification and enables early intervention. Dr Hemanth Kumar lists some tests that can help identify hearing impairment in adults and children. Tests for hearing impairment in adults: PTA (Puretone Audiometry), IA (Impedance Audiometry), OAE (Otoacoustic Emissions), BERA (Brain Evoked Response Audiometry), Imaging - CT scan and MRI if necessary. In the case of children: newborns can be screened for hearing loss from day 1 with the help of OAE - Otoacoustic emissions, BERA, Acoustic reflex testing and Behavioral audiometry. “While conductive hearing loss can be mitigated by simple clearing of impacted wax, in the case of congenital external ear malformations, surgical correction is required. In the case of ear perforation and middle ear infections, surgical corrections like tympanoplasty and mastoidectomy will help restore hearing depending on the underlying conditions. In case of ossicular destruction, middle ear implants will help. In case of sudden sensorineural hearing loss, immediate treatment (within 24 hrs will give good results) with steroids either oral or intratympanic injections will help,” he concluded.