Enhance screenings for breast cancer 

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Having dense breast tissue can obscure abnormal lesions on a mammogram, which reduces the chances of detection of early-stage breast cancer. CE speaks with healthcare professionals who shed light on the importance of multiple screening procedures

In 2020, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 6,85,000 deaths globally, according to the World Health Organisation. Breast cancer is a disease in which the growth of abnormal breast cells can lead to the formation of tumours, which, if left unchecked, can spread throughout the body. Breast cancer cells begin inside the milk ducts of the breast. The earliest form is not life-threatening. However, cancer cells can spread into nearby breast tissue. This creates tumours that cause lumps or thickening.

By the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past five years, which makes it the most common cancer in the world. Breast cancer can occur in women at any age after puberty but with greater risks in later life.

Connection with dense breasts

The last Wednesday of September is observed as ‘Dense Breast Tissue Day.’ The purpose is to increase awareness about breast cancer, and the risk factors involved, enhance screening procedures and greater access to information regarding treatment. A mammography test is done to detect breast cancer in most women. However, it is more effective in detecting cancers in some women than others. For women with dense breasts, cancer is often unseen on mammography and therefore, additional screening may be needed.

“Having dense breasts is a normal phenomenon. Breasts are made up of fats and glands, held together by fibrous tissue. Having a dense breast means the presence of more glands and fibrous tissue,” said Dr N Jayalatha, Director of MNJ Institute of Oncology. “We cannot see similar density lesions in the breast because they merge with an existing breast tissue density. However, dense breasts have a slightly higher (1.5%) risk of getting breast cancer, which is negligible,” she added.

She recommends timely check-ups to ensure early detection of cancer if it is there. For women with denser breasts, she suggests a breast ultrasound, genetic testing, or a breast MRI in patients with a family history of breast cancer. MR Mammogram and Breast Tomography can also be done.

Dr Swathi Gogineni

Dr N Geetha Nagasree, a senior surgical oncologist said, “Dense breasts are not a distinctive factor for breast cancer. When someone has dense breasts, abnormal findings are obscured on a mammography screening. With greater density, abnormal lesions will be obscured, as both dense tissue and lesions are visible in ‘white’ colour on a mammogram,” she added.

Women who are younger, have a lower body weight, those who are pregnant, and those who undertake hormone replacement therapy, are more likely to have dense breasts, says Dr Swathi Gogineni, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Apollo Cradle Hospital, Jubilee Hills. Hence, they have to opt for a breast ultrasound or a breast MRI, she added.

Women who are above 35 years of age should undergo screening for breast cancer, said Dr Jayalatha. “Women who have a family history of breast cancer should start screening from 25 years,” she added. In order to enhance screening of breast cancer, she recommended compulsory screening for all types of insurance, incentives for women who are employed and for those who submit the screening report yearly. Moreover, breast cancer education should highlight strategies to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer. “This can include maintaining a healthy lifestyle, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, achieving and maintaining a healthy weight, and discussing the potential risks and benefits of hormone replacement therapy,” she concluded.

HYDERABAD: Having dense breast tissue can obscure abnormal lesions on a mammogram, which reduces the chances of detection of early-stage breast cancer. CE speaks with healthcare professionals who shed light on the importance of multiple screening procedures In 2020, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 6,85,000 deaths globally, according to the World Health Organisation. Breast cancer is a disease in which the growth of abnormal breast cells can lead to the formation of tumours, which, if left unchecked, can spread throughout the body. Breast cancer cells begin inside the milk ducts of the breast. The earliest form is not life-threatening. However, cancer cells can spread into nearby breast tissue. This creates tumours that cause lumps or thickening. By the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past five years, which makes it the most common cancer in the world. Breast cancer can occur in women at any age after puberty but with greater risks in later life. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Connection with dense breasts The last Wednesday of September is observed as ‘Dense Breast Tissue Day.’ The purpose is to increase awareness about breast cancer, and the risk factors involved, enhance screening procedures and greater access to information regarding treatment. A mammography test is done to detect breast cancer in most women. However, it is more effective in detecting cancers in some women than others. For women with dense breasts, cancer is often unseen on mammography and therefore, additional screening may be needed. “Having dense breasts is a normal phenomenon. Breasts are made up of fats and glands, held together by fibrous tissue. Having a dense breast means the presence of more glands and fibrous tissue,” said Dr N Jayalatha, Director of MNJ Institute of Oncology. “We cannot see similar density lesions in the breast because they merge with an existing breast tissue density. However, dense breasts have a slightly higher (1.5%) risk of getting breast cancer, which is negligible,” she added. She recommends timely check-ups to ensure early detection of cancer if it is there. For women with denser breasts, she suggests a breast ultrasound, genetic testing, or a breast MRI in patients with a family history of breast cancer. MR Mammogram and Breast Tomography can also be done. Dr Swathi GogineniDr N Geetha Nagasree, a senior surgical oncologist said, “Dense breasts are not a distinctive factor for breast cancer. When someone has dense breasts, abnormal findings are obscured on a mammography screening. With greater density, abnormal lesions will be obscured, as both dense tissue and lesions are visible in ‘white’ colour on a mammogram,” she added. Women who are younger, have a lower body weight, those who are pregnant, and those who undertake hormone replacement therapy, are more likely to have dense breasts, says Dr Swathi Gogineni, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Apollo Cradle Hospital, Jubilee Hills. Hence, they have to opt for a breast ultrasound or a breast MRI, she added. Women who are above 35 years of age should undergo screening for breast cancer, said Dr Jayalatha. “Women who have a family history of breast cancer should start screening from 25 years,” she added. In order to enhance screening of breast cancer, she recommended compulsory screening for all types of insurance, incentives for women who are employed and for those who submit the screening report yearly. Moreover, breast cancer education should highlight strategies to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer. “This can include maintaining a healthy lifestyle, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, achieving and maintaining a healthy weight, and discussing the potential risks and benefits of hormone replacement therapy,” she concluded.