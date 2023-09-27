Historic, culinary, vibrant: Here's what makes Hyderabad a great place for staycation

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a fast-paced world dominated by work, social commitments, and constant connectivity, the concept of a staycation has gained significant importance in recent years. A staycation refers to spending one’s time off at home or in the local area instead of travelling to distant destinations. Staycations offer an excellent opportunity to reconnect with your own surroundings. Often, in our quest to explore far-off lands, we neglect the beauty and attractions that exist right on our doorstep.

By staying at home or in our local area, we can rediscover the hidden gems — Hyderabad as a city has a lot to offer. In the heart of southern India, the city of Hyderabad stands as a testament to the confluence of tradition and modernity. Often known as the ‘City of Pearls’ and the ‘City of Nizams’, Hyderabad offers a unique and enriching staycation experience for travellers seeking a perfect blend of history, culture, and contemporary living.

In a world where the urge to travel to far-flung destinations often overshadows the beauty and potential for adventure in our own backyards, staycations offer a refreshing perspective. They allow us to appreciate the familiar, reduce stress, save time and money, and contribute to a more sustainable future. CE speaks with industry experts and travel enthusiasts about the importance of staycations, why they deserve a prominent place in our vacation plans and why Hyderabad is an excellent choice for a memorable staycation this World Tourism Day (Sept 27).

Experience matters

“Hyderabad is a vibrant city that boasts a rich blend of tourism and culture. From historical monuments and world-famous cuisine to appealing shopping places and thrilling entertainment parks, this city has it all to keep you glued. Our hotels are the ideal getaway for a staycation where you not only enjoy an array of services and facilities at the hotel but more while ensuring your travel itinerary for the weekend is covered. You can tick off all that’s on your Hyderabad bucket list when you stay with us as you can choose to walk around the Hussain Sagar Lake, stroll around the newly renovated Bansilal Stepwall, or drive a little to Charminar to experience the world Dakhni charm with great ease,” says Amit Sachdeva, Cluster General Manager, Marriott Hotel & Convention Center Hyderabad and Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad.

Pooja Masturlal, one of the guests who availed staycation sharing her experience says, “Our staycation at the Westin to celebrate my husband’s birthday was absolutely fantastic. From the time we checked in, the hotel team was incredibly attentive and welcoming. They truly went above and beyond to make our experience special, ensuring that every aspect of our stay was comfortable and enjoyable. The room was not only beautiful but we were pleasantly surprised by the thoughtful birthday gesture of adding balloons & a cake! It really added an extra layer of warmth to our celebration.

The other aspect that stood out to us was the breakfast buffet spread which was something we had not seen in other hotels before & it was delicious! We even did a fun masterclass on cocktail making with the bartender Dev and took some lessons back home. I must add both their speciality restaurants Kangan and Prego are great and all our meals were just out of this world. Overall, our stay at the Westin exceeded our expectations, and we left with wonderful memories of a memorable birthday celebration. We would highly recommend this hotel to anyone looking for a luxurious and accommodating weekend staycation experience in Hyderabad.”

A city for all

According to MV Ganesh, Chief Operating Officer of Manjeera Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd, with the rise of remote work and flexible schedules, staycations offer the perfect opportunity to blend work and leisure. “A break from your home office and enjoying your hometown during work hours has been a current trend. Staycations are an opportunity for hotels and resorts to build lasting relationships with local customers by providing exceptional service and tailored experiences which lead to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth recommendations,” he says.

Hyderabad, with its rich history, diverse culture, mouthwatering cuisine, and modern amenities, is an ideal destination for a memorable staycation. Whether you’re a history buff, a foodie, a shopaholic, or simply seeking relaxation, Hyderabad has something to offer everyone. So, pack your bags, explore Nizam’s city, and embark on a staycation that you’ll cherish forever. Hyderabad truly epitomizes the essence of a perfect staycation destination.

