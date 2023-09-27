Jagan is better, don’t trust Naidu: AIMIM chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that of the two options, the rule of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is better than that of TDP, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday advised the people of the neighbouring State to not trust N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a meeting of key AIMIM leaders from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra at Darussalam, he said: “Chandrababu Naidu is sitting comfortably in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail, and everybody knows why and under what circumstances.”

“There are only two options before the people of AP. It’s either ‘cycle’ (TDP symbol) or Jagan Mohan Reddy. There is a need for us to work in AP as well, but I can’t go everywhere. I’m not Zinda Tilismath. You all need to work and become leaders,” he told his party leaders.

He also announced that the AIMIM will be contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Owaisi said that the AIMIM was not against the Women’s Reservation Bill and that his only concern was about BCs, who form 50 per cent of the population, not being given their due representation in the legislature.

The AIMIM chief also said that the representation of Muslims in the 17 Lok Sabha elections has been meagre, with only 510 MPs from the community making it to LS of the total 8,992 MPs elected.

