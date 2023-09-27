Seminar on ‘Artificial Intelligence for Military Applications’ held at MCEME in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), a premier training institution under the Army Training Command, organised a seminar on ‘Artificial Intelligence for Military Applications’ on Tuesday.

During the course of the two-day seminar, speakers expressed their views on the opportunities and challenges presented by AI in the field of warfare. The seminar mainly focused on predictive maintenance, autonomous systems and data analytics.

The keynote address was presented by Lieutenant General Tumul Varma, Director General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers and Senior Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME.

Taking examples of the Ukraine-Russia war, Lieutenant General J S Sidana, Commandant of MCEME and Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME focused on the myriad applications of AI in the military domain for maintenance and sustenance of military equipment, autonomous systems and data analytics.

He further emphasised on the need to harness other niche technologies to develop a technological edge over the adversary. MCEME has sowed the seeds of AI education by including AI in all courses.

Speaking at the seminar, Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary of Industries, Commerce and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana, said that over the past five years, there have been around 25 AI-enabled solutions in Telangana such as remote voting and monitoring of poaching activities in forest areas.

A display of novel technological advancements that will have significant implications for the tri-services was also demonstrated.

