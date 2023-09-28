Home Cities Hyderabad

28-year-old held for attention diversion offences in Hyderabad

Police said he faced financial crunch during the pandemic and committed three such offences in Madhapur and one other in Shankarpally.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chevella police on Wednesday arrested an employee of a popular online learning platform for his involvement in attention diversion offences. According to police, the accused, K Amarnath, 28, had scammed multiple people under the guise of offering change in exchange for higher denominations.

Under the pretext of assistance, he would randomly enter a hotel or a beauty saloon and claim that he had a large amount of lower denominations of currency notes that he was willing to offer at discounted rates. Falling for the promise of a quick profit, the staff members (often cashiers) would hand over large sums of money to Amarnath, following which he would ask them for a ride back to his residence. During the ride back, he would flee away with the cash.

Police said he faced financial crunch during the pandemic and committed three such offences in Madhapur and one other in Shankarpally. He was arrested in December 2020 and sent to jail. Though he wished to distance himself from a life of crime upon his release, his father’s ill health and lack of savings prompted him to commit the same offence again, police added. He cheated seven cashiers to the tune of Rs 2.1 lakh, cops said.

