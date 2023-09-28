Yellow alert for Telangana as heavy rain lashes Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad experienced heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms, leading to widespread water stagnation in many parts of the city on Wednesday. This inclement weather caused traffic jams and inconvenience for the residents. Additionally, the neighbouring districts of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri also witnessed substantial rainfall.

The weather forecast indicates that similar intense showers are expected to lash most districts across the State in the coming three days. A yellow alert has been issued for Telangana until September 30. There are even chances of overnight rainfall, which could potentially disrupt the spirit of Ganesh idol immersion scheduled for Thursday.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Golconda recorded the highest rainfall at 95.3 mm till 7 pm on Wednesday, followed by Sivarampally in Rajendranagar at 73 mm, Ambedkar Nagar in Alwal at 71 mm, Jubilee Hills at 68.3 mm and Telecom Colony in Alwal at 6.5 mm.

Many other areas across the city, including Mehdipatnam, Chandanagar, Vijayanagar Colony, Kapra, Shastripuram, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Goshamahal, Kondapur, Khairatabad, Somajiguda, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Bowenpally, Hitec City, Nampally, Charminar, Uppuguda, Malkajgiri, Marredpally, Anandbagh, Srinagar Colony, Rahmath Nagar, Yousufguda, AS Rao Nagar, Safilguda, and various other localities, also experienced heavy rainfall.

The heavy downpours led to massive traffic congestion on several major routes, including the Punjagutta-Khairatabad stretch, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Rethi Bowli, Banjara Hills and many parts of Secunderabad, among others.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a yellow warning for the city, effective until September 30, primarily during evenings and nights. This warning signifies the likelihood of heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The IMD further predicted that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is highly likely at many places across Telangana, with isolated districts experiencing thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Crocodile spotted

A crocodile was spotted at Chinthalbasthi in Khairatabad (Balkapur nala) following the heavy rain. Locals alerted the police, and the incident was reported to forest officials. Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel were stationed at the spot. Authorities caught the reptile later in the night

Traffic jams across city

