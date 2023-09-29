Hyderabad cops dance their way into hearts in Shobhayatra

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police earned widespread acclaim for their enthusiastic participation in the Ganesh Shobhayatra, staying true to their motto of being the “friendly police” on Thursday. Even senior officials couldn’t resist the urge to share moments of laughter and camaraderie with the thousands of devotees who had gathered in the city for the seamless and vibrant immersion ceremony that spanned the entire day.

As the iconic Khairatabad Ganesh idol approached its final immersion point, the festive atmosphere reached its zenith. Devotees swayed to the rhythmic beats of Telugu music, and to the surprise and delight of everyone present, police officers spontaneously joined in, transforming the ‘Formula E’ race road into an impromptu dance floor.

The highlight of the sunny day, captured on video, featured a police officer showcasing impressive moonwalk moves, a performance that quickly went viral on various social media platforms.Social media was inundated with admiration for the talented officer and the amiable nature of the police force. One enthusiastic X user even suggested that the film industry should consider casting the dancing cop in their next production, while another urged Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP), CV Anand, to identify and commend this exceptional officer.

“This is a testament to what can be achieved when conflicts are peacefully resolved through dialogue. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Hyderabad police and Commissioner CV Anand for taking the initiative to harmoniously manage the Ganesh Visarjan and Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. #FriendlyPolice,” shared Mahi, an X user.

In a world often characterised by tension and discord, the spontaneous and joyful involvement of the Hyderabad police force in the Ganesh Shobha Yatra festivities serves as a poignant reminder that unity, compassion, and dialogue can indeed prevail. Their actions have not only garnered the admiration of the city’s residents but have also underscored the potential of harmony and togetherness in forging stronger communities.

