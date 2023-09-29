Unity and festivity mark the final  idol immersion day

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst spirited chants of “Ganapati Bappa Morya”, the grand Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession proceeded peacefully through the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, under the vigilant watch of police personnel on Thursday. The procession culminated with the immersion of idols in the Hussainsagar as well as at various other water bodies and artificial ponds throughout the city.

The city of Hyderabad took on a festive appearance as thousands of idols of diverse shapes and sizes were transported to Hussainsagar and other water bodies for immersion. A multitude of large- and medium-sized idols, each in various forms, were part of a centralised procession, transported on decorated elephants, trucks and other vehicles.

Key locations in Hyderabad, including NTR Marg, PVNR Marg, Tank Bund, Basheerbagh, Abids, MJ Market, Afzalgunj and parts of Secunderabad, were packed with devotees who had come to bid farewell to Lord Ganesh. To facilitate idol immersion, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) made extensive arrangements at 100 water bodies and artificial ponds in and around Hyderabad, deploying a total of 369 cranes (comprising 125 static cranes and 244 mobile cranes).

The immersion process at the Hussainsagar is expected to continue into Friday due to a large number of idols from areas like Begum Bazar, Siddiamber Bazar, Goshmahal and others starting their processions late in the evening.The 18-km centralised procession commenced from Balapur in the Old City and crossed Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Shalibanda, Charminar, Pathergatti, MJ Market, Abids, Basheerbagh, NTR Marg, Tank Bund Road and People’s Plaza.

The 63-foot-tall Khairatabad Ganesh clay idol was immersed at platform no. 4 on NTR Marg Road at 1.30 pm taking all necessary precautions. Unlike previous years when the towering Ganesh idol remained on the surface of water for a few days, this time it was completely submerged due to the deepening shoreline.

The idol started its procession from Khairatabad pandal at around 8 am, reaching NTR Garden at 12 noon for a pooja, and being immersed at 1 pm. A special pooja for the Khairatabad Ganesh began at midnight at the pandal. Loading of the idol began around 2 am on a special trailer, and welding works were completed at 4 am. The idol then started its procession at 8 am, passing through landmarks before reaching its immersion point.

“This marks the first time in history that the 65-foot-tall Khairtabad Ganesh idol was immersed as early as 1:30 pm on the final immersion day. The process involves a significant procedure, including de-welding, using a large crane to lift the idol, placing it on a specialised vehicle, re-welding, transporting the idol to the immersion point on NTR Marg, performing a puja, un-welding, and finally, lifting the idol for immersion. It typically takes 6-7 hours. Once the Khairtabad Ganesh idol is immersed, the remaining procession moves quickly (sic),” Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand shared on X.

According to authorities, approximately 15,000 idols were immersed in water bodies and 74 artificial ponds in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, with the majority of the idols being immersed in Hussainsagar. Police pickets were stationed at sensitive locations along the procession route.

Multiple government departments — GHMC, HMWS&SB, HMDA, Tourism, TSSPDCL, DRF, Fire, Roads & Buildings — made arrangements. The GHMC deployed 3,000 sanitation workers to remove debris. About 250 expert swimmers were on standby to prevent any untoward incidents in the water bodies.

