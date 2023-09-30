Home Cities Hyderabad

Class VI student jumps off 15th floor, ends life in Hyderabad

Ahana reportedly took the extreme step shortly after returning from her math tuition she attended in the same Aparna Sarovar Apartments in Chandanagar where her parents live.

Published: 30th September 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 09:50 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a heart-wrenching incident, a sixth-grade girl took her own life by jumping from the 15th floor of a building in Chandanagar. The tragic incident comes close on the heels of a class 10 student jumping to death from 35th floor of My Home Bhooja apartments in Shamshabad. The deceased was identified as 12-year-old Ahana, a student of Glendale Academy in Tellapur. Her father who moved to the city from Uttar Pradesh 10 years ago is working in a software company.

Ahana reportedly took the extreme step shortly after returning from her math tuition she attended in the same Aparna Sarovar Apartments in Chandanagar where her parents live. She was reportedly not interested in taking maths tuition on Friday. Following pressure from her parents, she left home at about 4.50 pm and headed straight to the 15th floor of the apartment and took the plunge.  Police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC.

