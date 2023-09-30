Immersion in Hyderabad continues till Friday night

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The immersion of Ganesh idols in Hussainsagar, which spilled to the second day, is underway and the exercise is expected to be completed by Friday night. So far, thousands of idols have been immersed at Hussainsagar in the past two days. However, a few hundred trucks carrying idols were lined up around the lake for immersion amid tight security. The immersion procession, which began on Thursday morning, was continuing even after 40 hours.

A total of 58,445 idols were immersed across several water bodies in the city on Thursday and 6,100 on Friday and a few hundred more idols are lined up around Hussainsagar for immersion. This is the first time Hyderabad is witnessing a slower immersion process. Earlier, the entire process used to be completed by afternoon itself.

Since Friday morning, the huge idols have been waiting for immersion at NTR Marg, People’s Plaza and Tank Bund. A large number of idols were brought to the lake from various parts of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The idols were still reaching the lake through Liberty, Basheerbagh, Abids, Lakdi ka pul and other busy stretches in the central part of the city.

For the second consecutive day, traffic restrictions continued on Tank Bund, which connects the twin cities, Telugu Talli flyover, Secretariat road, NTR Marg and other roads surrounding the lake. Vehicles were being diverted at different points.

Although authorities expedited the process after the immersion of the Khairatabad Ganesh on Thursday afternoon, heavy rains that lashed across the city on Thursday evening for a few hours resulted in the delay in immersion.

Some mandap organisers wanted to immerse their idols on the 11th day, so they opted for a late night idol procession and reached the immersion site on Friday morning at Hussainsagar. However, the immersion of idols in 32 other water bodies and 74 artificial ponds in the city was completed peacefully on Thursday night.

The mammoth centralised procession passed off peacefully on Thursday. The main procession, which started from Balapur on the southern fringes of the city, reached Hussainsagar in the night after covering a distance of about 18 km. Idols from the old city ended peacefully at 1 am on Friday. without any disturbances.

Meanwhile, hundreds of GHMC sanitation workers were busy clearing garbage from the main routes, surrounding NTR Marg Road, PVNR Marg, Basheerbagh, Khairatabad and other procession routes. GHMC officials are closely monitoring the cleaning process at the water bodies.

All the idol remains, pooja material and other waste material would be removed from the water bodies at the earliest as a large number of men and machinery has been pressed into service to shift the material to the dump yards. The GHMC pressed excavators, earth-movers, mini tippers and vehicles with 10 tonnes of capacity to remove waste after immersion. A total of 40 cranes have been deployed for immersion at Hussainsagar.

35 patients with minor injuries treated at OGH

HYDERABAD: As many as 36 patients were rushed to the emergency facility at Osmania General Hospital with complaints of injuries on Friday. Patients complained of minor injuries and were given treatment required and were discharged after proper observation. In an unfortunate incident, one of the 36 patients succumbed to injuries at the OGH.

Sheik Shahbaz, 27 and a resident of Riyasat Nagar in Chandrayangutta, arrived at the hospital with severe injuries including pelvic fracture and right femur fracture and was admitted in the General Surgery department at 4 am on Friday. His case was treated like an emergency.Despite prompt treatment, the patient succumbed to the injuries, the hospital authorities informed TNIE.

The hospital informed that all the required arrangements including an emergency medical team with extra man power and additional resources were kept ready as part of preparedness for attending the emergency cases on the Ganesh Nimarjan day.

