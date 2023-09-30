Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman washed away in nala after heavy showers, body found

It is suspected that the victim might have been a sanitation worker and is aged between 50 to 55 years. 

Published: 30th September 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of a woman who had fallen into a nala in Mettuguda following heavy rains was discovered in Ambar Nagar on Thursday evening. Police are ascertaining whether the woman intentionally jumped into the nala or if she accidentally slipped and washed away.

Officials are finding it difficult to establish the identity of the victim. Her body was found naked and swollen and has no identity marks or tattoos. It is suspected that the victim might have been a sanitation worker and is aged between 50 to 55 years. 

Locals who first discovered her body covered it using a cloth and informed the police. Her body was first taken to the Ekashila Medical Hall in Ambar Nagar and then to Gandhi Hospital for preservation purposes. Meanwhile, it is yet to be ascertained if a case will be registered with the Warasiguda police or Chikkadpally police.

