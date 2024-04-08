Hyderabad: SUV kills man taking selfie on Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge

HYDERABAD: In a hit-and-run case, a speeding SUV rammed two men taking selfies on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge on Friday night. One of them succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

According to the Madhapur inspector G Mallesh, the victims were identified as S Anil Kumar (27) and K Ajay (25), residents of Yousufguda. They sustained severe bleeding injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital

The Madhapur police have registered a case under IPC Sections 304 (a) and 337 and a probe has been launched. Meanwhile, the police checked the CCTV footage and found that the vehicle number was AP-28/DV-7999, and are on a lookout for the driver.