End of an era

HYDERABAD: Begum Razia Baig leaves behind a lasting legacy of global theatre and Hyderabadi tehzeeb for the country’s theatre fraternity. In a month, her family were to celebrate her 74th birthday and 20 years of the formation of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation founded by her.

Instead, the country’s theatre fraternity is mourning her loss— as tragic as a scene from a Shakespeare or a Tagore’s play. Hyderabadi and global audiences remember images of her at drama venues in her characteristic pastel chiffons and silks with Basrah pearls, sitting quietly but observing everything prior to the curtains going up for every show, inspiring two generations of theatre performers and audiences.

As legendary film maker Bimal Roy’s son Joy Roy puts it, “I have the fondest memories of her pouring tea from a beautiful silver tea set in her house in Jubilee Hills. She had the grace and deportment of a queen.” Begum Razia represented the old-world, bygone era of Hyderabadi tehzeeb and noble etiquette with her poised demeanour. Veteran local actress Rashmi Seth encapsulates it, “Her poise, dignity and charm epitomised her graceful personality. Her smile will be etched in our memory forever.”

According to Telugu theatre director of TTRC Vijay Kumar, “She is the matriarch of a great theater family. Begum Razia Baig, the great wife of the late legendary actor and director, she laid the foundation of Hyderabad’s theater. Moreover, as a mother, she is a matriarch who has given a great actor legacy to Indian drama. The sudden demise of that matriarch left Indian theatre in deep grief.”

She was known for producing heritage oriented historical spectacles at palaces and forts around the world with plays like ‘Quli : Dilon ka Shahzaada’, ‘Savaan-e-Hayat’, ‘Spaces’, ‘Under an Oak Tree’ and others, which in addition to being staged at prestigious global theatre festival had the distinction of being invited to the revered University of Oxford and Edinburgh Fest.