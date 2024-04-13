Nawabi treats with Lucknowi Food Fest

HYDERABAD: The royal Lucknowi style exudes its unique charm, with the city’s regal flair and distinctive specialties. Its culture and cuisine hold a magnetic appeal for people far and wide. While not everyone can journey to Lucknow to taste its culinary delights firsthand, there are exceptional options available to experience the authentic flavours of this Nawabi city.

The Lucknowi Food Fest at Bidri, Hyderabad Marriott Hotel and Convention Centre, presents an exquisite array of royal dishes for you to indulge in. Running until April 14, starting from 7 pm, this fest promises an unforgettable gastronomic journey.

Upon entering Bidri, guests are warmly greeted by staff adorned in elegant anarkalis and traditional Nawabi hats. As you settle in to explore the flavours of Lucknow, you’re treated to an enticing amuse bouche crafted from crispy breadcrumbs with a delightful filling.

An essential part of the Lucknowi culinary experience is the iconic Mohabbat ka Sharbat, a drink served with regal splendour. Chef Abdul Quddus guides guests through the rich tapestry of Lucknowi flavours, ensuring each dish is meticulously prepared to capture the essence of the royal city. Adding his expertise to the menu, Bidri’s Head Chef Gajdendra contributes his signature kebabs, enriching the culinary journey.

Sipping on the refreshing Mohabbat Ka Sharbat, guests are then served the Murgh Badami Shorba, a mild yet aromatic soup made with cage-free chicken stock, almonds, pure saffron threads, fresh coriander, and spices.