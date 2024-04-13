Nawabi treats with Lucknowi Food Fest

HYDERABAD: The royal Lucknowi style exudes its unique charm, with the city’s regal flair and distinctive specialties. Its culture and cuisine hold a magnetic appeal for people far and wide. While not everyone can journey to Lucknow to taste its culinary delights firsthand, there are exceptional options available to experience the authentic flavours of this Nawabi city.
The Lucknowi Food Fest at Bidri, Hyderabad Marriott Hotel and Convention Centre, presents an exquisite array of royal dishes for you to indulge in. Running until April 14, starting from 7 pm, this fest promises an unforgettable gastronomic journey.
Upon entering Bidri, guests are warmly greeted by staff adorned in elegant anarkalis and traditional Nawabi hats. As you settle in to explore the flavours of Lucknow, you’re treated to an enticing amuse bouche crafted from crispy breadcrumbs with a delightful filling.
An essential part of the Lucknowi culinary experience is the iconic Mohabbat ka Sharbat, a drink served with regal splendour. Chef Abdul Quddus guides guests through the rich tapestry of Lucknowi flavours, ensuring each dish is meticulously prepared to capture the essence of the royal city. Adding his expertise to the menu, Bidri’s Head Chef Gajdendra contributes his signature kebabs, enriching the culinary journey.
Sipping on the refreshing Mohabbat Ka Sharbat, guests are then served the Murgh Badami Shorba, a mild yet aromatic soup made with cage-free chicken stock, almonds, pure saffron threads, fresh coriander, and spices.
Next, indulge in the Paneer Dum Roll, featuring clove-scented cottage cheese, cabbage, capsicum, and raisins, expertly cooked in the Lucknowi tandoor. For non-vegetarian enthusiasts, the Tunday Kabab offers a delicious blend of minced meat, cashews, almonds, Kashmiri chili, fresh coriander, and saffron, served with ulta tawa paratha. Other delectable options include Pathar ka Gosht, Shahi Malai Kalmi, and Shahi Malai Chicken, each brimming with rich flavours.
Explore further with specialties like Shahi Nalli Nihari, Sheermal, Murgh Tikka Lababdar, and Phool Gobhi Musallam, among many others. For an indulging twist, savour the Kathal ki Biryani, featuring jackfruit, select basmati rice, apricots, and fresh mint—a must-try from the menu.
Conclude your royal feast with the indulgent Shahi Malai Tukda and Gajar ka Halwa, adding a sweet finale to the culinary extravaganza.
Accompanied by soulful ghazal performances, the Lucknowi Food Fest at Bidri promises an unforgettable experience for all food enthusiasts, beckoning you to embark on a journey through the rich culinary heritage of Lucknow.