Crafting a future

HYDERABAD : At a recent presentation and interactive session organised by Dhi Contemporary, artist Awdhesh Tamrakar shared insights into his creative process. “I incorporate sustainable materials like ceramics and brass into my work to convey ideas,” he explained. In a conversation with CE, Tamrakar delved into his artistic style and the integration of various mediums.

Tamrakar’s artistic exploration often centres around memory association and the historical context of places. His style dynamically shifts depending on his geographical and historical surroundings. He expresses his vision through a diverse array of mediums, including sculptures, drawings, and photographs.

Reflecting on his choice of mediums, Tamrakar emphasised, “In my work, the material holds utmost importance. It serves as both a medium and an idea, facilitating dialogue within the artwork itself.” With a background in sculpture, he values how materials visually transform, incorporating elements like brass to symbolise communities and tiles to evoke cartographic imagery.

Moreover, Tamrakar highlighted the sustainability of his artistic practice. “The majority of the brass I use is recycled, sourced from local communities,” he explained.